Priyanka Chopra Rocks A Real Python As Necklace, Asks Fans To "Notice A Theme Here" In Latest Post

Priyanka Chopra, who recently joined her husband Nick Jonas on tour, has been delighting fans with behind-the-scenes moments from the road.

Her latest social media drop, however, took things to a whole new level. The actress shared a series of then and now pictures of herself posing with snakes.

What

The opening frame featured Priyanka wearing a daring white top paired with denim jeans. She styled her hair in an elegant updo and confidently posed with a giant snake draped around her neck. While Priyanka was not afraid to get up close and personal with the reptile, her husband Nick Jonas appeared less than enthused and maintained a cautious distance from the snake.

In another video, Nick can be heard saying, “Loving the new jewellery, babe.” Priyanka replies, “Thanks, it's the new Serpenti,” referring to Bulgari's iconic serpent-inspired collection.

The actress also shared a few old photos from times she had held snakes or portrayed a serpent onscreen. One throwback shot showed her holding a yellow python wrapped around her neck – a picture from 2011 during the filming of 7 Khoon Maaf. Another image featured Priyanka wearing Bulgari's Serpenti necklace, bracelet and ring.

Notably, she also lent her voice to the character of Kaa, the snake, in the Hindi-dubbed version of Disney's live-action film The Jungle Book. In the caption, Priyanka wrote, “Notice a theme here… it's ssssssubtle.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. The actress is now set to make her long-awaited return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's SSMB 29. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles and is slated for release in 2027.

Priyanka recently wrapped up filming for The Bluff alongside Karl Urban. She will also reprise her role as Nadia in Citadel Season 2.