Jacqueline Fernandez Kickstarts The Weekend With A Morning Workout Session

Every time we are on the lookout for some fitness inspiration, our search ends on Jacqueline Fernandez's social media timeline. The Fateh actress swears her fitness routine and her Instagram timeline proves that through and through. Come what may, she always takes time out for a productive workout session and her weekends are no different.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/jacquelienefernandez

On Saturday, Jacqueline hit the gym first thing in the morning to kick off her weekend on the right note. She shared a picture of herself from the gym on her Instagram story. The image featured Jacqueline wearing a blue sports bralette with a pair of matching gym shorts. Her hair was neatly tied in a bun as she clicked a mirror selfie before starting her workout session. She captioned the story, "Always do the hardest thing first in the day." In another note, she added, "Workout time!!"

If you are inspired by Jacqueline's grit to do the hardest thing - working out in the morning. Then here are five benefits of getting a morning workout done:

1. Elevates mood and reduces stress:

Exercise triggers the release of endorphins, which are "feel-good" neurotransmitters. It sets a positive and optimistic tone for the day and reduces stress.

2. Boosts metabolism and aids weight management:

A morning workout can kickstart your metabolism, helping your body burn more calories throughout the day. Exercising in the morning, especially before breakfast, accelerates fat burning and contributes to reaching fitness goals.

3. Enhances focus and mental clarity:

Physical activity improves focus and concentration. It makes you more alert and productive during the workday.

4. Promotes better sleep:

Regular morning exercise helps regulate your circadian rhythm (your internal body clock) and balance hormones, leading to a more restful and quality sleep at night.

5. Fosters consistency:

Exercising in the morning makes it easier to stick to a routine, as there are fewer distractions, work obligations, or fatigue to interrupt your workout compared to later in the day.

