Jacqueline Fernandez Radiates Elegance In A Serene Blue Dress At Cannes 2025

Gracing the Cannes Film Festival 2025, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez shared yet another striking look on her Instagram post.

The bodycon seafoam blue dress from Philipp Plein Resort 2025 Look, against the tranquil backdrop of the French Riviera, made the Kick actress look graceful. She was attending the 'Women in Cinema' event hosted by Red Sea Film Foundation and she embodied the theme of serenity with a look that was both ethereal and commanding.

The shimmering blue gown featured a halter-neck that flowed seemlessly along her curves and complemented the colours of the ocean and sky behind her perfectly. Crafted from a fabric that reflects light from every angle, the gown features delicate, waterfall-like fringe details gathered around the neck, adding movement to the outfit. The backless design offered a dramatic touch of glamour to the look.

For makeup, she kept things simple with shades of brown on her eyes and a similar lip shade that complemented her outfit perfectly. Her long, wavy hair cascading over one shoulder looked aesthetically pleasing.

She kept the accessories minimum, letting the dress remain the centerpiece of the look. The diamond bracelet from Akoirah by Augmont was simple yet elegant.

Representing Indian cinema at Cannes 2025, Fernandez was one of the six women recognised by the Red Sea Film Foundation's new initiative.

Earlier, the actress had expressed her gratitude and excitement in another post.

She captioned it, "I have no words to describe how humbled I am to have been an honouree for ‘Women in Cinema' with @redseafilm at Cannes. Cinema is my love, my passion, and it means everything to me! Thank you for acknowledging us and raising us up to reach new heights globally now. Women supporting women and empowering each other in our film industry is what I truly believe in. Thank you so much for making me a part of this imperative and beautiful initiative. Merci."