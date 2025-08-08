Why Influencers Are Burning Labubu Dolls After A Prediction By <i>The Simpsons</i> And A <i>Buri Nazar</i> Demon

For some they are heinous. For some they are the cutest thing that you've ever laid your eyes on. Whichever side you're, you cannot ignore the fact that Labubu has been one of the biggest trends of the year 2025.

Starting at Rs 6,000, Labubu was not only a cultural moment but also made its creator, Pop Mart CEO Wang Ning, the 10th richest person in China. His net worth soared from USD 7.59 billion at the end of 2024 to USD 22.1 billion by June 2025 owing to the popularity of Labubus.

Labubu, Fafufu, Zimomo, whatever you had. It was everywhere. Hanging from million-dollar Birkins, to being sold across street markets in India, everyone just couldn't get enough.

Until it was enough.

The Curse, The Bad Omen And Labubu

Labubu's journey as India's favourite accessory was already a social media success story. But in true Internet fashion, the lovable wide-eyed creature has now found itself at the centre of a bizarre theory involving ancient demons and an alleged "prediction" by The Simpsons.

The panic began innocently enough. An Instagram user posted a dramatic video showing a brown Labubu doll next to an AI-generated image of Pazuzu, the ancient Mesopotamian demon with a lion-like face, bulging eyes, wings and serpentine features, warning people not to buy the "demonic toy".

It was just the kind of sensational content algorithms love, and it quickly took off.

Then came the so-called prophecy.

Social media sleuths dug up an episode of The Simpsons from 2017, "Treehouse of Horror", in which Homer accidentally orders a possessed statue of Pazuzu, leading to baby Maggie's possession. Fans claimed the name Pazuzu sounded suspiciously like Labubu, and since The Simpsons has a cult reputation for "predicting" real-world events, the connection felt almost too good to ignore.

Within days, the theory had snowballed into full-blown panic.

TikTok and Instagram were flooded with posts claiming the dolls gave off "strange energy", were "spiritually dangerous" or were secretly cursed.

Some users even filmed themselves burning their Labubu collections, warning others to "keep demons out of your home". Stories of flickering lights and eerie noises allegedly following Labubu purchases added to the hysteria, blurring the line between joke and genuine fear.

The rise of Lafufu, the fake Labubu also didn't help. With even Indian street markets seeing a flood of fake versions of Labubu, it somehow lost its exclusivity factor.

'Everyone Was Falling Sick'

"Ek ek kar ke sab bimar par rahe the. Pehle Sasurji, phir Vinayak, phir main. Mujhe laga yeh sab Labubu ki bad energy ka kaam hai, toh humne isse burn kar diya (One by one, everyone in my house was falling sick. My father-in-law first, then my husband, then me. I thought this was Labubu's negative energy, so we burned it)," says Natasha Gandhi, chef and online influencer, who has more than a million followers on Instagram.

Natasha decided to burn her Labubu a few days ago and post about it after she linked the spate of illnesses in her home to the doll.

However, she isn't alone. Instagram is flooded with content creators sharing stories about "bad things" that happened to them soon after buying a Labubu.

Influencer Sarah Sarosh shared that ever since she bought the doll, her dog had been unwell. But when she travelled to London with her Labubu, leaving the dog behind, the pet recovered completely.

In London, however, Sarah lost her diamond bracelet worth Rs 5 lakh.

"I feel the Labubus are demonic," she said in her video. Her caption read, "I'm superstitious, I don't care, burn them," and the comments were filled with others agreeing and sharing their own apparently unsettling Labubu encounters.

Comedian and YouTube creator Bharti Singh also burned her doll, saying multiple people told her to.

She claimed that ever since she got a Labubu, her young son had become impatient and mischievous.

"Jab se yeh aaya hai, Golla bahut shararati ho gaya hai. Haan, main andhvishwasi hoon, sabne bola hai, Jasmine ne, meri behen, sab log bol rahe hai (Since this one arrived, Golla has become very naughty. Yes, I'm superstitious, but everyone asked me to burn it: Jasmine, my sister, everyone is saying it)," she said.

Even Reddit is filled with eerie Labubu stories.

One user wrote, "About a week ago, I noticed the doll in a slightly different position each morning. Then I began waking up at exactly 3.14 am, and each time, the doll seemed closer to my bed. Last night, I heard something fall, turned on the light, and found it on the floor -- as if it had jumped. Maybe it's coincidence, or maybe my mind is playing tricks -- but has anyone else experienced this?"

Remember, according to fact-checkers, there is zero link between Labubu and any ancient myth. Kasing Lung, the Hong Kong artist behind Labubu, has said the character comes entirely from his own fantasy universe.

But who's going to convince the Internet that a juicy conspiracy theory does not always mean facts.

How Labubu Became Everyone's Favourite

In early 2025, most Indians had no idea what a Labubu was. By mid-year, the wide-eyed, slightly mischievous vinyl creature was everywhere, on Instagram reels, in coffee shop corners, and hanging from the handbags of almost every other person.

Labubu's journey to fame started outside India. Designed by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, it began as a niche collectible in the designer toy community. But the real spark came from social media. International influencers began styling Labubu as a fashion charm, pairing it with high-end accessories. These posts racked up views, creating a perfect storm for the Indian market.

Enter Bollywood

The tipping point came when Bollywood celebrities picked it up. From Ananya Panday to Urvashi Rautela (who became the first Indian woman to show up at the Wimbledon 2025 finals with a Hermes bag adorned with not one, but four Labubu dolls), everyone and their cousin was soon toting Labubu dolls.

Urvashi Rautella and her Labubus. Photo: Instagram

And soon, Labubu became a part of paparazzi shots, reels, and casual airport looks. Instagram's algorithm ensured that every picture of a Labubu doll next to an Hermes or Balenciaga bag reached millions. Suddenly, it wasn't just a toy; it was an accessory that signalled style, and a touch of playful mischief.

But the obsession wasn't only about fashion. Labubu hit at the height of the "kidult" trend - adults openly embracing toys, collectibles and plushies as comfort objects or creative statements. In a busy, often stressful world, owning something whimsical felt like a small act of joy. Social media creators leaned into this narrative, making Labubu appear both aspirational and emotionally relatable.

The toy's versatility helped. Whether styled with streetwear, couture, or just jeans and a T-shirt, it blended into any aesthetic. And with multiple colours and designs, it became easy for fans to personalise their collections, fuelled by limited drops that created urgency and exclusivity.

From there, the feedback loop took over: more celebrity posts meant more fan interest, which led to more content, which drove even higher demand.

But in the last month, Labubu was no longer just a designer toy. Then came the downfall, the curse, the bad omen and an all-encompassing conspiracy theory.

From coveted collectible to supposed cursed object, Labubu's viral fame has taken a strange turn. Once the ultimate Instagram accessory, it is now, for some, the toy to fear, and proof that in the age of social media, it takes a blink for yesterday's doll to become a demon today.