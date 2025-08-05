Bharti Singh Sets Labubu Doll On Fire As It Has Made Her Son Laksh Naughty: "<i>Jab Se Yeh Aaya Hai</i>..."

The Labubu doll phenomenon has taken over the Internet by storm and can be spotted with every next celebrity. Comedian Bharti Singh captured the Internet's interest when she burnt the viral Labubu doll.

What's Happening

Comedian Bharti Singh left the Internet in splits recently when she burnt the viral Labubu doll, stating that it has become the reason behind her son's naughtiness.

Bharti further elaborated in a vlog on her YouTube channel LOL (Life Of Limbachiyaa's) that her friends and family urged her to take a step to curb the situation.

Bharti said, "Jab se yeh aaya hai Golla bahut shararati hogaya hai, hoon main andhvishwasi sabne bola hai, Jasmine ne, meri behan sab log bol rahe hai. (Since this doll has arrived, Golla has become very naughty. Yes, I'm being superstitious - everyone said it. Jasmine, my sister, everyone is saying it.)

She added, "Sab bolte hai shaitaan ka roop hai. Ye jal bhi nahi raha hai, teri vajah se jala rahe hai Golla kyunki aap bahut shararati hogaye ho." (Everyone says it's the form of a demon. It's not even burning properly. Golla, we're burning it because you've become too mischievous because of it.)."

Soon her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa also added, "Yeh log jalane ki koshish kar rahe lekin vo jal nahi rahi, I think uski aatma ne thoda sa resist kardiya hai. It will not survive today." (They're trying to burn it, but it's not burning - I think its spirit is resisting a little. But it won't survive today.)"

Once the Labubu doll was burnt, Bharti exclaimed, "So guys, Labubu jal chuka hai. Shaitaan mar chuka hai, shaitaan ki hamesha haar hui hai aur bhagwan ki hamesha jeet, burai ki haar aur sachai ki jeet." (So guys, Labubu is burnt. The demon has perished. Evil always loses, and God always wins-victory of truth over evil.)"

Bharti's son Golla is seen pleading with her mother, "Mumma mat karo, yeh mera friend hai," (Mumma, don't do it, this is my friend.)

Bharti responded, "Friend nahi hai, isine apko badtameez bana diya tha, aap shaitaan ban gaye the." (This is not your friend - it made you ill-mannered, you had become a little devil because of it.)

"Everyone told me Labubu is a devil, burn it, throw it out of the house, break it, or cut it. So, I burnt it. I don't know if it was just a misconception or if I actually wasted my money. But I used to carry it around, hanging on my purse. People would say, 'Oh my god, what is this? Ew, why are you keeping it?' They kept telling me that... today, it's over," concluded Bharti.

Bharti Singh's YouTube Channel

Bharti Singh runs a successful YouTube Channel for content creation with her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The themes of these videos focus on a series of subjects, namely cooking, several challenges, and other vlogs that always come with a comedic twist, as expected of the fun duo.

In a Nutshell

