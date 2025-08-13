"Jai Labubu": Indian Woman Offers Prayers To Labubu Doll After Mistaking It For Chinese God

The Labubu doll craze has taken 2025 by storm, captivating collectors and fashion enthusiasts worldwide. These quirky, snaggle-toothed plush toys have evolved from niche collectables to a global fashion phenomenon. Amid this, a video has surfaced online, leaving social media users amused. The video features an Indian woman fervently worshipping a Labubu doll, believing it's a Chinese deity. In the video, the woman performs traditional rituals, offers prasad, and shows devotion to the doll, oblivious to the fact that Labubu is actually a popular Chinese toy renowned for its quirky design and online popularity. Shared widely on TikTok and X, the clip sparked laughter, with users marvelling at the cultural mix-up.

"An Indian girl told her mother that Labubu is a Chinese god. Just hearing this, she started worshipping Labubu. Jai Labubu," caption of the video shared on X read.

Watch the video here"

Jai Labubu 🙇🏻‍♀️🚩 pic.twitter.com/E5PoR9fZKj — Oppressor (@TyrantOppressor) August 13, 2025

The video has sparked a mix of reactions, with some people finding it hilarious and others pointing out how easily misinformation can spread online. One user wrote, "This is the last generation of innocence." Another commented, "I see a woman who can accept anything.. who sees divinity in everything.. Just Indian things."

A third said, "Maybe you don't fully get what bhakti means. When you're truly devotional, even a toy can become a source of transformation, because of what's going on inside you. You open up to grace, and grace is everywhere."

Labubu, created by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung, has gained a significant following among Gen Z and collectors, who share unboxing videos and limited-edition drops on social media platforms. These quirky, snaggle-toothed plush toys have evolved from niche collectables to a global fashion phenomenon. Originally inspired by Nordic mythology and launched in 2019, Labubu's popularity exploded after celebrities like BLACKPINK's Lisa, Rihanna, and Dua Lipa were spotted with them, often clipped to luxury handbags.

The doll's prices range from Rs 1,744 for standard editions to a staggering Rs 10.5 lakh for rare figures. However, not everyone is a fan, with some people warning about its supposed negative energy and drawing comparisons to Pazuzu, a demon figure from The Exorcist.