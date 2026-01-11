Watch: Indian Woman Amazed As Dutch Firefighters Use Crane To Rescue Patient From Building Without Lift

An Indian woman living in Amsterdam was left impressed after she saw Dutch firefighters using a specialised crane to rescue a patient from a multi-story building. She captured the complex rescue in a video, showcasing the impressive efficiency of emergency services in the Netherlands.

The video captures a fire truck deploying an extendable crane to reach a higher floor of a residential building. Notably, the building lacked an elevator, and its stairwells were reportedly too narrow or steep to safely transport a patient on a stretcher. The unwell patient was safely lowered in a stretcher by trained professionals using the crane system.

The woman, identified as Swati, narrated the scene with a mix of awe and respect, highlighting how such rescue techniques seem uniquely seamless in the Netherlands.

She simply captioned the video as, "The Dutch are so resourceful."

Watch the video here:

Social media users praised the "smooth and professional" nature of the operation. Many pointed out that such methods are common in older European buildings, where staircases are too narrow for stretchers and elevators were not part of the original design. The video also sparked discussions on how emergency services in different countries handle similar logistical hurdles

One user noted, "It's routine here in historic buildings. Lifts weren't common when they were built, and staircases are often too tight for safe movement."

Another said, "This method is mainly used in historic buildings. When these were built, lifts were not common. The stairwells are often so narrow that moving the stretcher is possible, but not safe."

A third explained, "They also do it when there is a lift/elevator. It has to do with having to be transported in a horizontal position, as some lifts aren't long enough."