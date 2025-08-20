Bharti Singh Recalls A Disturbing Incident Of Being Touched Inappropriately In A Bus: "<i>Mujhe Samaj Nahi Aata Tha Tab</i>"

It's been a tumultuous ride for comedian and host Bharti Singh, but today she is one of the highest-paid names on Indian Television. But this was not the case always, as she had to wade past some odd jobs before finally putting her talent to use.

She revealed a horrible experience she had of being "touched inappropriately" during a recent podcast with Raj Shamani.

Bharti Singh recently graced Raj Shamani's podcast and got candid about a horrific experience early in life.

She recalled a particular incident in a bus when she wasn't aware of the difference between good touch and bad touch.

She spoke about her college days, when she would take three days off and travel to smaller colleges with a friend. The bus would usually be crowded with milkmen, and hence there wasn't enough room for all passengers to travel comfortably.

Bharti Singh recalled, "Mujhe dedh saal tak samjha hi nahi ki chhed rahe hai. Jab kisine kass ke pakda, phir samajh aaya lekin sochti rahi ki voh girne laga ho aur vahi cheez haath mein aa gayi (it took me two-and-a-half years to understand what exactly happened to me daily. If someone would hold me inappropriately, I was naïve to think that he lost his balance and grabbed me accidentally)."

She added, "Jab paise bilkul nahi the, main colleges mein comedy skits karvane jaati thi. Mujhe samajh nahi aata tha tab. Aaj good touch-bad touch batate hai, mujhe toh pata hi nahi tha (When we had no money, I would go to colleges and conduct workshops for comedy skits. I did not understand (inappropriate touch). Now, women are educated about good touch-bad touch, but I never understood that."

Bharti Singh concluded by saying that eventually, when she realised what was happening, she learnt to tackle the situation. She would hit back using her elbows, even if people were much taller than her.

