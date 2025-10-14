Amitabh Bachchan Joins The Labubu Trend (A Few Months Too Late)

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has joined the Labubu trend. He's late to the party, but as the saying goes, "Better late than never."

The actor took to his Instagram handle and offered a glimpse of his very own Labubu doll, which appeared to have made an entry inside his car. Big B shared a video showing the little viral doll hanging in the front, along with his epic commentary in the background.

"Ladies and gentlemen, presenting Labubu now in my car. Hi Labubu, see you tomorrow. Bye," Big B said in his signature style.

In his caption, the actor wrote, "#Labubu."

The video sparked diverse reactions on social media. While some loved the actor's playful side, others were left in awe of his powerful voice.

Singer-politician Babul Supriyo commented, "Haha. The Original OG!! The Voice - the charizzzzma.. Lucky Labubu.. gets to breathe the same air as THE MAN."

The post arrived on the heels of Amitabh Bachchan's appreciative post after his family's triple Filmfare Awards win.

"A family.. Three members of the same family.. The same business for all three.. And three awards in the same day. 70 years of Filmfare honouring Jaya .. Best actor of 2025 for Abhishek .. and yours truly for the 70 years celebration.. Jaya, Abhishek and I. Our great fortune and full gratitude to the public.. Many many thanks," he wrote on Instagram.

At the 70th Filmfare Awards, Abhishek Bachchan delivered a rousing tribute to his father, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.

Taking the stage, Abhishek performed a lively medley of some of Big B's most popular songs from over the decades. He also walked down the stage and shared a moment with his mother, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, who was seen visibly emotional as she watched her son's performance from the audience.

At the event, Abhishek won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) award for his performance in I Want to Talk.