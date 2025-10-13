Qatar Is Offering A Golden Visa, And Indians Can Apply Too

Qatar's Golden Visa scheme might just be your ticket to long-term residency in one of the Middle East's wealthiest nations. Designed to attract investors, entrepreneurs, and skilled residents, the programme allows non-Qataris - including Indians - to secure renewable or permanent residency through real estate and business investment.

What The Golden Visa Offers

The Qatar Golden Visa is essentially a residency-by-investment programme, granting either a 5-year renewable permit or full permanent residency, depending on the level of investment.

Those who invest around Rs 1.50 crore (QAR 730,000 or USD 200,000) in designated real estate areas can qualify for a 5-year residency that's renewable.

For those aiming higher, investing roughly Rs 7.5 crore (QAR 3,650,000 or USD 1 million) can unlock permanent residency, along with access to public healthcare and education.

The Legal Foundation

Qatar's permanent residency and Golden Visa framework is based on Law No. 10 of 2018.

The law created the Permanent Residence Card Granting Committee under the Ministry of Interior, which oversees applications and eligibility.

Later, Cabinet Decision of 2020 expanded ownership rights for foreigners in specific freehold and usufruct zones - opening the door for real estate-linked residency.

Where You Can Invest

Non-Qatari investors must buy property in government-approved areas. The top choices include The Pearl, Lusail City, and Msheireb - high-end developments where expats are allowed to own property outright or on a long-term lease basis.

Benefits That Come With It

For investors opting for the higher investment band, Qatar's Golden Visa brings more than just residency. Holders can enjoy public healthcare and education, sponsor family members, and gain long-term stability for business or employment. The policy also supports foreign participation in Qatar's booming real estate sector, which has become a key focus area for foreign direct investment.

Besides investors, Qatar also grants permanent residency to a limited number of long-term residents who meet language, conduct, and financial stability requirements, though these are capped and granted at the discretion of the government.

How To Apply

Applicants need to provide proof of qualifying investment and supporting documents to the Ministry of Interior. The Permanent Residence Card Granting Committee reviews applications and recommends approvals to the Minister of Interior. Once approved, the residency card allows holders to live, work, and access various state benefits in Qatar.

Finally, What To Keep In Mind

Investors should ensure their property purchase is in the designated freehold zones listed under Cabinet Decision No. 28 of 2020. Depending on the investment tier chosen - Rs 1.5 crore or Rs 7.5 crore - applicants can decide between a renewable 5-year residency or a permanent one with additional privileges.

Qatar's Golden Visa is a gateway to long-term life in a country known for its safety, infrastructure, and growing international appeal. And for Indians seeking a Middle Eastern base without constant visa worries, this might just be the golden move.