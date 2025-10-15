Want To Settle In Europe? Malta's Golden Visa Offers A Shortcut For Indians

For Indians dreaming of a European address, Malta might just be the hidden gem they've been overlooking. Tucked in the heart of the Mediterranean, the island nation offers more than its postcard-perfect harbours and limestone streets - it offers a real, legal route to live in Europe.

The programme is one of the most sought-after residency-by-investment routes in Europe - granting long-term security, Schengen travel access, and a family-inclusive structure without forcing you to move or live there full-time.

It's a simple equation: show financial eligibility, invest in property or rent, contribute to the Maltese government, and clear due diligence checks. In return, you get the right to call Europe home.

What The Programme Offers

The golden visa programme grants permanent residency to non-EU nationals, including Indians, within six to eight months.

Successful applicants receive the right to live indefinitely in Malta and travel freely across the Schengen Area for short stays. The scheme extends to eligible family members as well, ensuring spouses, children, and dependent parents can be included under one application.

While the final residence certificate is issued after due diligence and property commitments, applicants can even obtain a temporary one-year residence card early in the process, allowing them to relocate while their file is being reviewed.

Who Can Apply

Indian citizens aged 18 and above with a clean criminal record and verifiable source of funds qualify for the MPRP.

Applicants must demonstrate a minimum of Euro 500,000 (around Rs 6.6 crore) in total assets, of which Euro 1,50,000 (Rs 1.5 crore) must be financial assets. Some programme guidelines also accept an alternative threshold of Euro 50,000 (Rs 5.9 crore) in assets with Euro 75,000 (Rs 76 lakh) in financial holdings.

Malta's Residency Agency carries out a strict four-tier due diligence process, ensuring the source of funds and wealth are legitimate.

The Financial Commitment

From 2025 onwards, the Maltese government has simplified the contribution structure. The unified contribution stands at Euro 37,000 (around Rs 37.88 lakh), regardless of whether you buy or rent property. Additionally, there's an administration fee of Euro 60,000 (Rs 61.4 lakh) for the main applicant - paid in two parts: Euro 15,000 at submission and Euro 45,000 after approval.

Adult dependents (excluding spouses) attract a 7,500 fee each, while spouses and minor children are exempt under the updated notice. A Euro 2,000 charity donation to a registered Maltese NGO is mandatory, along with valid health insurance covering Malta and the EU.

Property Options: Buy Or Rent

Applicants must either purchase or rent qualifying real estate in Malta or Gozo and maintain it for five years:

Buy: Minimum €375,000 worth of property

Rent: Minimum €14,000 annually

The latest updates to the MPRP rules also provide flexibility - buyers can lease out their property, and renters can sublet within guidelines.

The programme's family-friendly structure allows inclusion of spouses or long-term partners, minor children, financially dependent adult children, and even dependent parents or grandparents. Adult dependents, other than spouses, require an additional €7,500 fee.

How To Apply

Appoint a licensed Maltese agent- All submissions must go through an approved local agent who handles initial Know Your Customer (KYC) checks.

Prepare documents Applicants need to provide passports, police clearance, bank statements, proof of wealth, property documents, and health insurance.

Submit application and pay Euro 15,000 - The first part of the administration fee is due upon submission. A temporary residence card may be issued at this stage.

Once background checks are cleared, the applicant receives an Approval in Principle and must pay the remaining €45,000.

This includes paying the €37,000 contribution, buying or renting property, donating €2,000 to a Maltese NGO, and maintaining valid health insurance.

After compliance checks, the residence certificate and cards are issued. Applicants must maintain the property and other obligations for five years.

Key Obligations After Approval

For the first five years, residents must maintain their qualifying property (owned or rented) and keep valid health insurance. They must also notify the Maltese authorities of any major changes, such as family or financial status updates.

Tips To Keep In Mind

Police clearance certificates must cover any country where the applicant has lived for more than six months.

Names and spellings should match across Indian civil and financial documents to avoid processing delays.

Income Tax Returns (ITRs), Chartered Accountant (CA) net worth statements, and business financials are crucial to prove the source of wealth.

Start looking for property early, but finalise the agreement only after receiving the approval in principle to avoid unnecessary commitments.

Malta also offers a Nomad Residence Permit for remote workers employed outside the country.

For Indians seeking a foothold in Europe, Malta's Golden Visa remains one of the fastest and most accessible routes. With no language tests, no physical stay requirement, and processing times averaging under eight months, it's an attractive blend of convenience and European opportunity.