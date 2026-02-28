Is Non-Vegetarian Food Necessary For Gym-Goers? Nutritionist Breaks It Down

The debate of vegetarian vs non-vegetarian is endless. There are pros and cons to both kinds of diets, but people on the extreme ends fight as if their life depends on it. In fact, many people still believe that gym-goers must eat meat for protein and muscle-building.

Mitushi Ajmera, a nutritionist and fitness coach, recently shared her two cents on the subject. "Short answer is 'no', longer answer is 'it depends'."

Is Meat Essential For Gym-Goers

The nutritionist explained that human muscles do not care where they receive the protein from. When the nutrients are coming from the chicken or chana, it would not know the difference. "Your body understands amino acids and total protein intake," she added.

Building on it further, she said that the advantage of eating non-vegetarian food is that a person gets more protein by consuming smaller portions of food. Hence, they also have more options for protein consumption, and it is easier to meet the body's daily requirements for protein.

"You don't need to turn into a non-vegetarian just because you exercise. What is important is to understand protein density, digestibility, and bioavailability," the expert wrote in the caption of her video.

As for vegetarians, she added, "Just need better planning." Because the plant-based sources are less protein-dense, people have to consume more calories. Hence, people who are trying to lose weight while on a vegetarian diet have to be watchful of consuming the right amount of protein every day. In such a case, protein supplements, prescribed by an expert, can be helpful.

However, if you consume dairy products or eggs, adding protein to your diet becomes easier. For example, the nutritionist said that egg whites provide three times more protein than a bowl of lentils. It can help with not just muscle building but also with progressive training and recovery.

She added, "You can choose what fits your body, beliefs, digestion, and lifestyle. But remember: Nothing is 'bad.' Adequacy depends on planning, tolerance, and targets."

Balance is the key, not the diet. Depending on what kind of food preferences you have, you can create a balanced diet chart that will give you enough protein for the day and also ensure your body receives nutrition and a steady energy flow.

