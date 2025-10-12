Sherry Singh Becomes The First Indian To Win The Mrs Universe 2025 Crown In 48 Years

Sherry Singh has etched her name in the history books by becoming the first ever Indian to win the Mrs Universe 2025 crown in 48 years. She competed against over 120 women from across the globe at the 48th edition of the pageant, held at Okada, Manila, Philippines.

Sherry Singh, who has been married for nine years and is a mother to a young son, said after the win, "This victory is not just mine, it belongs to every woman who has ever dared to dream beyond limits. I wanted to show the world that strength, kindness, and resilience define true beauty," according to Women Fitness India.

In videos shared online, she was visibly emotional as her name was announced, with confetti raining down the stage.

Sherry Singh's mentor, Urmimala Boruah, National Director of UMB Pageants, praised Sherry's journey, saying, "We always believed in Sherry's potential. Her historic win has made India proud and has set a new benchmark for every woman who wishes to represent her country with dignity and confidence."

UMB Pageants wrote in a statement, "History has been made. After 48 long years, the Mrs Universe crown finally comes home. India's very own Sherry Singh, crowned Mrs Universe 2025, has brought glory to our nation with her grace, strength, and perseverance. A proud moment for every Indian and for the entire UMB Pageants family who stood tall on the global stage once again. The crown is back where it belongs, in India."

The grand finale celebrated more than just outer beauty. Intelligence, compassion, and social responsibility were equally valued.

Over the years, she has reportedly worked with multiple organisations supporting education for girls from underprivileged backgrounds and consistently advocated for emotional well-being.

Sherry has a growing social media presence, with close to 25,000 followers on Instagram, where she shares fashion looks, fitness tips, and glimpses of her personal and spiritual life. A devoted follower of Lord Krishna, she frequently shares insights into her spiritual journey.

Sherry Singh holds a Master's degree in Fashion, according to The Daily Guardian. She is also a former national-level basketball player and a fitness enthusiast.