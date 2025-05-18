Jennifer Lawrence Slays Cannes 2025 In A Braided Bun, Glass Skin And Berry Glossy Lips

Hollywood actress, Jennifer Lawrence made heads turn as she waltzed across the red carpet at the 78th Annual Cannnes Film Festival. The No Hard Feelings actress was present at the coveted event alongside Robert Pattinson. It is safe to say that the French Riviera was taken by a beauty storm with the arrival of Jennifer who radiated star power from a mile away.

Jennifer Lawrence slayed the Cannes Film Festival 2025 with her rather ravishing beauty game that was simply stunning. The 34-year-old actress looked like a diva descended from Hollywood dressed in a white sans shoulder accordion style gown that she teamed with a pair of cross-straps laden open toe black heels. But what we couldn't get enough of was her glam avatar.

Jennifer looked dreamy and dazzling in a beauty avatar that featured a radiant complexion owing to the mix of a skin tint and glow drops. She topped it with feathered brows that framed her face. A wash of shimmery rose eyeshadow, black eyeliner and mascara coated lashes added the requisite twinkle to her eyes.

But the star of the show was her glass skin that beamed from a distance, all thanks to her a pinky-silver highlight perched on the highpoints of her cheeks. This was teamed with a warm bronzer and a rose blush that added the perfect shadow and colour to her visage.

Last but not least, her berry glossy lip colour added a very demure, very mindful look of a sophisticated lady to her face.

Jennifer's blonde tresses matched steps with her glam game by being styled into a sleek braided top knot bun that allowed her makeup game to bask in the glory of all the limelight.

