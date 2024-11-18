Mother-To-Be Jennifer Lawrence Donned A Draped Gown With Gold Accents That Had Her Baby Bump On Display

Jennifer Lawrence made heads turn when she showed off her baby bump at the Governors Awards 2024 Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. The No Hard Feelings actress attended the annual event in Los Angeles recently wearing a draped coffee brown-hued gown detailed with gold accents. The 34-year-old actress is expecting her second child with her husband Cooke Maroney and looked like a glowing mother in the making.

Jennifer Lawrence was a beautiful and beaming mama-to-be and that showed big time at the recently wrapped up Governors Awards 2024. She picked a sleeveless coffee brown hued gown with a draped detailing and a body-hugging fit that showed off her baby bump big and how. The floor grazing gown from the shelves of Italian luxury designer label Bottega Veneta featured a ruched design on her left shoulder and her the right side of her waist that was accessorised with gold brooches shaped like their famous metallic chunky tear drop earrings. The elegant ensemble that is from the brand's pre-fall 2025 collection featured a train that fell at her feet in the front.

Jennifer accessorised her red carpet-ready look with the signature tear drop-shaped hoop earrings from Bottega Veneta in gold and carried a matching gilded arm purse from the label, the Knot clutch featuring the brand's signature interecciato weaves. She added a gold band and her wedding solitaire on the fingers of each of her hands to add the final touch of sparkle to her look.

On the hair and makeup front, Jennifer styled her blonde blocks into an updo with her face frame with her salon-styled bangs. Makeup wise, she showed off her fresh skin, defined brows, black eyeliner defined blue eyes, a hint of berry blush on her cheeks and a matching berry-toned lip tint to lend the makeup look a monotone touch.

Jennifer Lawrence's was serving mama-to-be outfit goals on the Governors Awards 2024 red carpet.

