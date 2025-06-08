Jacqueline Fernandez Redefines Retro Style With An Ethnic Spin In A Draped Skirt And Blouse

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Jacqueline Fernandez wore a bright orange embellished choli and deep purple dhoti skirt. The blouse featured intricate gold embroidery, beadwork, and three-quarter sleeves. Her dhoti skirt had shimmering embellishments and sequins in an abstract design.

Jacqueline Fernandez's fashion choices are as sensational as her dance moves. Trends may come and go but the Housefull 5 actress's ethnic wardrobe openly explains how traditional wear will remain timeless. For a recent performance at an awards function, Jacqueline decided to show up in her ethnic best. She looked stunning in a bright orange embellished choli and deep purple draped dhoti skirt.

The blouse fit snugly around her torso and was adorned with intricate gold embroidery, beadwork, and embellishments, giving it a luxurious and ornate appearance. The three-quarter-length sleeves also featured gold embroidery on the side and embellishments sprinkled all over.

Jacqueline paired the blouse with a traditional dhoti skirt, giving a striking contrast to the bright orange blouse. It is decorated with tiny, shimmering embellishments and sequins arranged in an abstract fashion that enhances the look of the ensemble. She also wore an orange drape over her purple skirt that served as the highlight of the upper bodice and shoulders, contributing to the colourful, regal aesthetic of traditional dance attire.

But the highlight of the entire look was the opulent temple jewellery, including a gold necklace with elaborate detailing, matching earrings that dangled gracefully, and a headpiece known as a maang tikka that rested on her forehead. Several bangles in purple and gold adorned her wrists, complementing the colours of her outfit. A decorative waistband, also heavily embellished with gold and stones, encircled her waist, finishing off her regal appearance.

Jacqueline Fernandez sealed the beauty deal with bold, well-defined eyebrows, a dramatic eye makeup and matte mauve lips. She left her hair loose in a straight manner cascading down her back.

Jacqueline Fernandez's ethnic ready avatar digs out sartorial gold from her closet.

