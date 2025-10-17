Rs 1.1 Lakh Per Kg For Diwali <i>Mithai</i>? Why These Gold-Plated Sweets By A Jaipur Store Cost So Much

Ahead of Diwali, people gear up to purchase gold and silver coins, jewellery, and metal-based utensils, but in Jaipur, this tradition has hit the F&B market. Irrespective of the festival, we often exchange sweets, but if the sweets are gold and silver-plated, and a kilogram costs more than Rs 1,00,000?

Anjali Jain, a food innovator and Founder of Tyohaar, has created a whole range of Diwali sweets that not only look luxurious but can also put a dent in your pocket. The brand is known for producing sweets that are a blend of tradition and gourmet delights.

Swarna Prasadam: Gold-Plated Sweets For Diwali

Ahead of Diwali celebrations, Tyohaar has launched luxury sweets with a plating of gold and silver in Jaipur. Yes! You read that right. This year, you can not only wear gold jewels, but also relish the metal in the form of a gourmet sweet.

Tyohaar has created expensive gold-plated sweets for Diwali. Photo: Tyohaar/ Instagram

These expensive sweets are a part of 'Gold Series by Tyohaar'. One of the costliest delights on the list is Swarn Prasadam, and it is priced at Rs 1,11,000 per kilogram. Imagine the per-piece price of this square-shaped mithai.

Speaking about the sweet with Aaj Tak, she said, "We wanted the dessert to be more than just sweet, but to reflect a blend of health and royalty".

Other luxurious treats on the list include,

Chaandi Bhasm Bharat - Rs 1,150 per piece

Swarn Bhasm Bharat - Rs 1,950 per piece/ Rs 85,000 per kilogram

24 Carat Kaju Katli - Rs 3,500 per kilogram

24 Carat Pista Lonje - Rs 7,000 per kilogram

24 Carat Laddoo - Rs 2,500 per kilogram

The caption for the campaign reads, "Before gold hits the market, it melts in your mouth."

But the brand not only sells individuals sweets, but their team has also curated hampers. There is a box of 25 gold-plated Baklawans, an assorted box of luxury sweets, and a premium package comprising their best-sellers.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Anjali Jain explained that the use of gold ash is not just for decoration. She drew inspiration from Ayurveda, which considers the ash to boost immunity.

Who Is Anjali Jain Of Tyohaar?

Anjali Jain began her career as a Chartered Accountant (CA) and transitioned into a food innovator to follow her passion. She wanted to conquer the world with her gourmet goodies and took a step in that direction during the pandemic.

"While my heart is in the kitchen, my CA background gives me the confidence to handle the business side of things efficiently," she said in an interview.

Under her family business of outdoor catering, she started her business as an experiment to sell gourmet treats that combine luxury, innovation and tradition on a plate. In an interview with the Chief Women Leader, she said, "Our products have authenticity at their core, yet we always aim to introduce fresh ideas and new twists to tried-and-true recipes".

She finds inspiration in childhood memories, culinary traditions around the world, and creations by renowned chefs like Ranveer Brar and Sanjyot Keer. During the pandemic, she launched handcrafted novelties, and one of her initial creations was 'Tini Mini Ghevar', a modern twist to a traditional Rajasthani sweet.

As Anjali's innovations continued to impress people, Tyohaar was born with a modern take on traditional dishes to produce gourmet delights. Will you invest in these gold-plated sweets this Diwali?

Also Read | How The Rs 22,400 Crore Umaid Bhawan Palace, Where The Jodhpur Royals Still Live, Was Built