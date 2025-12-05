What The World's First Luxury Hotel Inside Two Commercial Planes In Argentina Looks Like

Argentina has taken luxury travel to new heights – literally. The country recently unveiled a one-of-a-kind hotel inside two retired commercial aeroplanes in Oncativo, Cordoba. Named Air Damasco, the hotel combines modern amenities with a themed decor that promises a unique stay. Each aircraft features eight double rooms with balconies, jacuzzis, state-of-the-art bathrooms and air conditioning.

Recently released footage showcases the hotel's scenic countryside setting, offering a peek inside one of its rooms. The room comes with a king-size bed, a smart TV, Wi-Fi connectivity and a Bluetooth-enabled shower with ambient lights.

Luxury Hotel Inside Two Retired Planes In Argentina

The project is spearheaded by entrepreneur Oscar Scorza, owner of Econovo, a company specialised in urban sanitation. Sharing the story behind the unique hotel, he said, "The idea came up unexpectedly. When I was offered the airplanes, I immediately thought of recycling them into a project, and I started brainstorming ideas."

He added, "I modified one plane for events and a dance club, and then the concept of turning the other two into a hotel emerged. My goal was to create a hotel that would stand out with its cutting-edge technology in the rooms, making it a truly one-of-a-kind experience, far different from a typical hotel."

The hotel aims to promote tourism in the province's interior while highlighting the region's heritage value. To achieve this, the airplane cabins have been creatively repurposed into spaces that include reading rooms and museum areas. This initiative aligns with a global trend of transforming modes of transportation into unique tourist attractions.

Designed for travellers seeking memorable and immersive experiences, the hotel allows guests to connect with nature while enjoying luxury accommodations. The official inauguration of the hotel took place on July 9, earlier this year.

