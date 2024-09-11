A Day In Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Life Featured Oil Pulling, Weight Lifting And More Self-Care

A Day In Samantha's Life Featured Oil Pulling, Weight Lifting And More

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a woman of discipline, and her recent social media post is proof. The actress surely knows how to impress her fans and it isn't only with her fashion choices but also her wellness ones. The 33-year-old star recently shared a video on her Instagram, taking us through a ‘Day in her life'. The video showcases her daily routine from her beauty rituals to her workout regime. As seen in the video, Samantha woke up at 6:30 am to witness the beautiful sunrise and to intake some natural vitamin D through the sunlight.

She then started her day by oil pulling. Oil pulling involves vigorously swishing oil in the mouth to achieve local benefits. Oil pulling is believed to not only prevent plaque and bacteria, but also preserve gum health. Next, Samantha massaged her hair with Gua sha, which is a traditional Chinese medicinal practice in which a tool is used to target areas of the body under the skin. This practice improves circulation, reduces inflammation and relieves pain.

Samantha then headed to the gym for her daily workout at around 7:00 am. She did some effective exercises like push-ups and weightlifting that help improve body posture, gain muscle and build body strength. A day in Samantha's life was incomplete without gratitude. After a hectic workout, she took some time out to count her blessings and pray to the Almighty.

Samantha's daily routine involves a lot of self-care, which also involves taking good care of her eyes. For her eye care routine, she uses an LED eye mask. That employs light-emitting diodes to target the soft and delicate skin around the eyes, reducing dark circles, puffiness and fine lines.

Next in her wellness regime is an ice water facial. Before her shoot, Samantha dunked her face in an ice water bath. This involves dipping her face in cold water to reduce puffiness and boost circulation, resulting in fresh skin. Looks like Samantha is very particular about taking care of her skin as post her shoot, the actress opted for red light therapy. The treatment uses low-level red LEDs to boost collagen production, reduce wrinkles to lead to healthier, youthful skin.

Samantha then concluded her day with a fun pickleball session, followed by meditation at night just before sleeping.

