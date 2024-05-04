Emily Ratajkowski Took A Deep Plunge On The Glam Side In A Gold Halter Gown

Emily Ratajkowski's gold gown was made for her to make a bold fashion statement in

It is easy to spot Emily Ratajkowski on the red carpet. All you have to do is find the most risque dress on the red carpet and it is most like to be Emily Ratajkowski in it. Recently, it was at the King's Trust Gala in New York City, where she turned heads yet again. The American actress-model opted for a champagne gold number that perfectly accentuated her enviable physique. The gown with its plunging V-neckline goes lower than most of her choicest bold looks too. The halter gown with a deep neckline could have used a neckpiece but Emily's gown with an added feature of a cloth choker came to its rescue. She wore drop earrings to complement the fluid silhouette of her gown. For the hair, it was a soft side-swept hairstyle and soft glam with glossy caramel lips for the soft satin buttery goodness of her dress to come alive in.

Emily Ratajkowski's bold fashion choices often make headlines. A few weeks ago, she made waves in a gold netted gown with mesh detailing that left little to one's imagination. Fringe detailing at the hemline was designed to impress and it surely did.

Emily Ratajkowski can add her midas touch to anything, even a gilded ensemble, featuring a structured skirt adorned with metallic feathers. The low-rise, long skirt gave her an ethereal, goddess-like appearance. In a bold move, Emily eschewed the typical top or bralette and opted for a gold accessory to cover the bust area instead. This time, she skipped earrings and chose a pair of bracelets for added glamour. Her hair was elegantly pulled back into a bun. Minimalist makeup completed her striking ensemble. But dare we tell you that nothing was minimal about this look.

Emily Ratajkowski's bold fashion choices and confident demeanour always make her a red carpet supernova.

