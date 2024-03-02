Emily Ratajkowski's Gold Chainmail Dress Takes Her Love For Sheer To A Whole New Level

Emily Ratajkowski is giving retro vibes with modern sensibilities in a gold chainmail dress

Emily Ratajkowski's sartorial game is a fine fusion of risque numbers with feminine allure. Weaving the two elements again, the American supermodel offered a glimpse of her “last night” in Paris dressed in another risky ensemble. Her OOTN featured a strappy gold netted gown with mesh details all over. The see-through outfit cascaded down the length into a dramatic floor-grazing train, adorned with long tassels. The metallic shimmer of the gorgeous attire added an extra dose of pizzazz to Emily's sensuous avatar. Staying true to her risque stature, the diva ditched wearing any bralette underneath, only slipping into a black bikini bottom. She teamed the gold gown with a matching tassel-embellished long scarf, which served as her only accessory for the outing. With her outfit so daring, Emily did not go overboard with her makeup, opting for a nude-glam look. Wild curly hair left loose sealed her fiery charm.

While attending Loewe's runway show at the Paris Fashion Week, Emily Ratajkowski delivered a sultry twist to her boardroom style quotient. Taking the extreme route, she put on an oversized, lapel-collared navy blue blazer, minus any bralette or any upper undergarment for that matter, baring her mid-riff. Complementing her business-chic avatar were Emily's low-waist jet-black knee-length shorts that came with an intricate 3D gold knitted needle stitch design. A Loewe tote bag, coupled with uber-cool gold-trimmed cate-eye sunglasses elevated her corpcore vogue. A neutral-toned makeup with nude matte lips and middle-parted short open hair rounded off Emily's edgy flair.

Emily Ratajkowski's Parisian diaries are high on chic and risque. Earlier, she said “Bonjour” from the City Of Love in a wide neckline black blazer dress. Picked out from the shelves of luxury French label Courrèges, the ensemble took a deep plunge to her navel forming a V-shape. Enhancing her boss-babe vibe were the padded shoulder accents, long sleeves, and zip-up details along the hem. Brown suede knee-high open-toe boots suited the monochrome aesthetics of the figure-hugging fit. For makeup, Emily went for dewy-rosy-contoured cheeks, glossy lips, and an eyeliner-mascara combo. Her poker-straight tresses were left open in all their glory.

We can't wait for Emily Ratajkowski to wow us with more of her stunning looks.

