Emily Ratajkowski's White Gown Is Elegance On One Hand And Edgy On The Other

Emily Ratajkowski's Gown Is Elegance On One Hand And Edgy On The Other

American model and actress Emily Ratajkowski has been famous due to her modeling career, being the face of many magazines. Lately, she made breathtaking style statements as she appeared on the cover of Glamour magazine. Bold and daring choices are not new to the model and is proved just that with her looks. The diva donned an off-shoulder white gown which featured a full-sleeved detailing at one side and a daring fall on the other. She teamed it up with a black bralette to complete the look. Leaving her shiny tresses loose in a sleek manner, the actress opted for glam makeup with mascara-laden eyes, a dash of kohl and muted lip colour.

Emily Ratajkowski exuded boss-babe energy in a black jumpsuit with a red waist belt for one of the looks. Her makeup included winged eyeliner and a dewy glow to complete the style.

In another one of the pictures, the model picked a brown coloured mini dress. What added a stylish edge to the outfit were the multiple cutout details over it.

Emily picked a mustard coloured turtleneck outfit and looked uber chic in the look. Keeping it subtle with the makeup, the actress wore a pair of golden stud earrings to complement her minimal style.

The beauty picked an experimental look as she wore a full-sleeved buttoned blazer in brown with an embellished white bottom. It had lace details with pearl embellishments.

Let last look was a profile image in a mesh top. She wore a strappy inner beneath the top. Her glam makeup included kohl laden eyes with mascara, brown lip tint and a lot a dewy charm.

Which is your favourite look of Emily Ratajkowski's from the cover shoot? We can't pick one.

