Anyone Would Mistake Emily Ratajkowski For A Celestial Sun Goddess In A Gilded Golden Co-Ord Set

Emily Ratajkowski is gilded in gold for Vogue Australia

Emily Ratajkowski is known for her unique approach of styling. Or should we say, the lack of it. Vogue Australia highlighted this feature of the model-turned-actress in their latest edition. In the midst of her rocking cool neutral casuals, she took us by surprise in gilded gold. A moment meant for the runway, was transformed into a casual one in the corner of her living room. She is seen wearing a golden body chain with gothic motifs that conceals the bare minimum. Known for her bold statements that often speak for themselves, more gilded glamour comes from her shredded feathered skirt with a belt featuring the same motifs on her body harness. Although this outfit doesn't need any accessory since the outfit and sculpted physique do the job, she was still styled with a stack of bauble bangles. Minimal makeup maintains the balance of this super haute cover story that regardless of the lack thereof won't let you look away.

Also Read: Just When Emily Ratajkowski Couldn't Get More Bold, She Does It Again In Neutral Casuals

Emily's style ebbs and flows between structure and fluidity. The naked dress may not have originated out of her closet but if someone told us otherwise, we'd probably believe them. The reason being the ease with which she knocks one out of the park in the sheer goodness of a see-through dress on the red carpet. It was the Vanity Fair Oscar After Party earlier this year and instead of choosing the regular black formal dress, Emily went her way in a silver mesh dress. The dress fully revealed her svelte physique with strategically placed braided ruffles. Her outfit is complemented with charcoal makeup and drop hoop earrings.

Also Read: Emily Ratajkowski's Cutout Red Dress Is Stunning Enough To Set Off Many Fire Alarms In New York City

If the trend involves anything minimal in its most literal sense, trust Emily Ratajkowski to shine in it, or rather in the absence of it.

Also Read: Emily Ratajkowski's Birthday Eve Was Spent Twinning In A Brightly Printed Bikini