Emily Ratajkowski's Fresh Summer Glam Is Served Right With Glossy Lips And Dewy Look

Emily Ratajkowski's might have built a fashion trajectory of her own but her beauty game is worth bookmarking too.

From the red carpet to beach glam, her beauty looks are too goof to be missed.

The actress yet again served us with another glam moment. Recently, she posted an Instagram story that gave us a glimpse of her dewy makeup look that we would not mind bookmarking for summer. The actress picked the most stunning colours from the nude palette to create an understated yet breathtaking look.

She opted for a dewy base that came with a beautiful glow topped with fresh tinted blush that added radiance to her look. Nude fuller glossy lips were a perfect choice to complete her look. Wispy lashes and soft brown lids were a great way to level up her beauty game. She left her tresses open to round off her style. Her nude glam was perfect to match her black lacy style.

