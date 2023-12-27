Emily Ratajkowskis Dared To Go Cowgirl Chic For Christmas In A Plunging Little Black Dress With Boots

Emily Made Her Christmas Style Go Cowgirl Chic In A Little Black Dress

This time of the year is filled with cheerful laughter, heartfelt gratitude and of course, the best fashion. Year-end festivities bring along a whole new layer of style and celebrities make sure to add their dose of glam to it before serving it up hot. Emily Ratajkowski is the latest celebrity to join the bandwagon as she dished out an incredible Christmas OOTD. Her wardrobe has often been brimming with a bold selection of silhouettes and for Christmas, she turned to a classic black number to make a statement. We love a good LBD but trust Emily to don the hottest version of it. Her fashion moments are meant to raise mercury levels and yet again, she made a case for the same in a monochrome black dress. The satin finish of the dress added an instant shine to the silhouette, making it a solid party starter. The sweetheart plunge neckline added an instant oomph to the look and the sleek straps complemented it. She embraced the holiday cheer in the most stylish way. Her black cowboy boots with red details were festive enough to complete her chic look.

Also Read: Just When Emily Ratajkowski Couldn't Get More Bold, She Does It Again In Neutral Casuals

She was equally high in spirit with her beauty look as well. Her effortless transitions have always been noteworthy and she truly stood out in the glow of Christmas lights with her look. She went for nude glam that consisted of highlighted cheeks. The tint added a fresh element to her overall makeup. Kohl-rimmed eyes, topped with a classy winged eyeliner were the highlight of the look. Glossy lips were just what she needed to seal the beauty deal.

Also Read: Emily Ratajkowski's Cutout Red Dress Is Stunning Enough To Set Off Many Fire Alarms In New York City

Emily Ratajkowski's latest look redefines LBD fashion and this is proof.