Exclusive: Rahul Mishra Reveals Why Cardi B Wore His Creation But Missed His Paris Show

Cardi B turned heads at the Paris Couture Week 2025 in Rahul Mishra's 'Wild Rose' ensemble and the celebrated Indian designer says working with the American rapper was "a surreal and heartfelt experience".

But, not many know that the recording artiste ended up missing his show.

Cardi B with Rahul Mishra at Paris Couture Week. Photo Credit: Rahul Mishra's Instagram

Cardi B, known for tracks such as WAP, I Like It, and Bodak Yellow, wore a ruby red hand-embroidered bustier long dress from Rahul Mishra Fall 2025 Couture collection. What added to the drama was the Crimson Mirage - Rose tourmalines which brought out the effect of dancing flames.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Rahul Mishra said the rapper arrived late at the July 7 (Monday) showcase of his collection 'Becoming Love', inspired by the artistic language of Austrian symbolist painter Gustav Klimt.

Did Cardi B have any brief to share with the designer before he and his team started working on her outfit, which is still garnering a lot of love online?

Working with the American rapper was "a surreal and heartfelt experience", said Rahul Mishra..

Photo Credit: Rahul Mishra's Instagram

Rahul Mishra said the Grammy winner had already seen the sketch through her stylist Kollin Carter, who he was closely working with.

"Collaborating with Cardi was an incredibly surreal and heartfelt experience-one of those moments where art, emotion, and instinct all come together effortlessly... But the real magic happened the day before the show, when my team brought the three-dimensional flowers to her-flowers we had sculpted and hand-embroidered to feel like they were blooming with memory and meaning. There was an immediate sense of fascination and reverence from her and her team."

What struck him was how organically the process unfolded, he said.

"Once she resonated with the sketch, there were no heavy briefs-just trust. We had less than a week to finish the garment, but luckily, we had already been working on that piece in parallel. It was almost as if it was waiting for her."

There was another Indian connect to Cardi B's second look from the Paris Couture Week. She completed the look with a necklace set which was embellished with natural diamonds and paisley swirls in 18 karat white gold from Tanishq Diamonds.

Also Read | At Rahul Mishra's Fall-Winter 2025 Show In Paris, A 163-Year-Old Artist Plays Showstopper