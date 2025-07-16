India Couture Week 2025 Kicks Off In Delhi On July 23 With Rahul Mishra Show

The 18th edition of the India Couture Week will kick off in the national capital Delhi on July 23. The fashion extravaganza will go on for a week, with the closing ceremony on July 30.

Who All Are Part Of India Couture Week

The seven-day gala will see fashion showcases from ace designers like Rahul Mishra, JJ Valaya, Manish Malhotra, Ritu Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani, Amit Aggarwal, Falguni Shane Peacock, Shantnu & Nikhil, Suneet Verma, Rimzim Dadu, Jayanti Reddy, Rose Room by Isha Jajodia and Aisha Rao.

Opening Presentation By Rahul Mishra

Hyundai India Couture Week 2025, in association with Reliance Brands, an initiative of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), will open with a spectacular presentation by Rahul Mishra. The celebrated fashion designer has just made waves in Paris with his show titled "Becoming Love," where he paid a tribute to the seven stages of love, with creations inspired by 20th-century Austrian artist Gustav Klimt's works.

Speaking about the upcoming showcase, Rahul Mishra said in a press note, "Every time we showcase in India, it fills us with immense pride to present our work on home soil, where the roots of our craft run deepest. Opening Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 with FDCI is an honour, and this collection feels especially personal. It explores the idea of love not just as a feeling, but as a transformation and a journey of becoming. Through every ensemble, we attempt to express that quiet surrender, where craft, emotion, and soul dissolve into one."

Grand Finale By JJ Valaya

The final show of the India Couture Week will be by couturier JJ Valaya.

JJ Valaya, whose signature style lies in his ability to merge traditional elements with contemporary aesthetics, told ANI last week, "I've always been a firm believer that, any kind of art or craft or design, the design speaks much more than the creator. And in this case also, I think it's the same thing. Whilst I can tell you that it's called East and the inspiration is based on various parts of the Eastern Hemisphere. But I believe that when we work eight months to put together a 25-minute presentation, it all comes together beautifully in that experience. So I think I'm going to let the collection speak for itself."

Excited about having JJ Valya closing the show, Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI, said, "JJ Valaya has been a visionary in the world of Indian couture, and we are honoured to have him close Hyundai India Couture Week 2025. His deep-rooted legacy, exquisite detailing, and timeless designs make him the perfect designer to conclude this landmark edition. His closing showcase will undoubtedly be a fitting crescendo to a week celebrating India's finest craftsmanship and creative brilliance."

The India Couture Week 2025 will be held from July 23 to July 31 at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi. This is the 18th edition of the fashion festival.