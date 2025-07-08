BTS's V Wows Fans In A Celine Head-To-Toe Ensemble At Paris Haute Couture Week

BTS member V (Kim Taehyung) is challenging the rules of the fashion world, and we are loving it. From runway moments to airport looks, V's fashion sense has captivated fans worldwide, solidifying his status as a global style influencer. With his impeccable taste and bold choices, the singer continues to inspire and influence the fashion world.

Recently, V attended the Celine Spring 2026 show at the Paris Haute Couture Week in a head-to-toe Celine outfit. He wore a cropped, button-up grey jacket which featured collars and intricate red and black geometric embroidery across the chest and shoulders. The jacket was secured with gold buttons, adding a touch of elegance and sophistication to the look.

Moving down, V wore a loose-fitting, high-waisted grey trousers that match the jacket in colour, creating a coordinated outfit. The trousers were pleated, offering a relaxed and stylish silhouette. Dainty gold hoop earrings, layered matching necklace, heeled boots and messy bangs completed his look.

V attended the event with Anna Wintour, Korean actors Park Bo Gum, Bae Suzy, among others.

Park Bo Gum looked dapper in a grey suit with a dark plaid pattern. He paired it with a chequered white shirt underneath and casual denims. The Good Boy finished off his appearance with light-coloured shoes and curly bangs.

Bae Suzy, on the other hand, wore a black dress with long sleeves and a slightly above-the-knee length. She teamed the outfit with knee-high black boots. Her dress was complemented by a Celine sling bag and dark hair styled in a straight manner.

Ever since his return from the military service, BTS' V is slaying the fashion game one look at a time. With his bold and effortless style, his influence extends far beyond the BTS universe. With each new appearance, he sets trends, breaks boundaries, and cements his status as a global fashion icon. Whether on the runway or in everyday life, V's fashion sense is undeniably captivating, inspiring fans and fashion enthusiasts to take note and follow his lead.