Mrunal Thakur Lends Her Casual Chicness In A Black And White Checkered Jumpsuit

Mrunal Thakur is serving looks, and how! The star who is known for her charming personality and impeccable fashion style is acing the chic style with utmost confidence and perfection.

Recently, the star shared pictures from her recent look that left us spellbound. Sharing the pictures on social media, Mrunal wrote, “She's a spellbound.”. In the pictures, we can see her donning a stunning black and white jumpsuit. Her black-and-white checkered jumpsuit came with strapless sleeves featuring floral embroidery and corset fit around the bodice. The star paired her jumpsuit with a matching oversized shacket that added more glam to her look. The star paired her look with black heels and matching silver accessories. Mrunal went with a pair of statement pearl earrings and rings. For her makeup, Mrunal went for a glam base, lots of highlighter and blush, winged liner, neatly filled eyebrows, wispy lashes, brown eyes and pink matte lips. With her wavy hair cascading down the back, Mrunal looked stunning as well.

Be it a Western look or Indian style, Mrunal can ace any look perfectly. In another look, Mrunal opted for a floral, flowy dress that looked gorgeous on her. In the pictures, we can see her in a white dress featuring colourful floral motifs on it. The dress came with a backless design that added more glam to it. For her makeup, she went for a subtle base, an ample amount of blush and highlighter, mascara-coated lashes, and nude lips. The star completed her look with her hair tied in a messy bun, looking stunning as ever.

