Bookmark These 4 Exercises For A Stronger Back Like Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur is a big-time fitness enthusiast, and her social media is proof. The star loves to perform different forms of workouts, from Pilates and yoga to weight training.

Recently, the star shared yet another fitness video, where she was seen doing a very beneficial workout, pull-downs for her back. In the video, we can see Mrunal performing the exercise dedicatedly. Sharing the video, she wrote, "I work out because I really love POHA." Well, if, like Mrunal, you too wish to strengthen your back, then we have listed some of the easy yet effective exercises. Take a look!

Resistance Band Pull-Apart

This is a great exercise to kick off your back workout; the resistance band pull-apart is a simple but effective exercise. All you need to do is choose a resistance band that allows you to complete 1-2 sets of 15-20 reps with good form. The main movement of this exercise is scapular retraction, which means you are pulling your shoulder blades together.

Lat Pulldown

The lat pulldown is a great staple exercise for building a strong back. It mainly targets the latissimus dorsi, a large muscle located in the middle and lower back. This exercise can be easily done on a machine at the gym or with a resistance band.

Back Extension

Back extensions target your whole posture and are a great beginner exercise. Depending on the variation you are doing, they also target your hamstrings and glutes, making them stronger to some extent.

Suspended Row

if you wish to achieve balance and stability, you should use your body weight and perform this simple exercise that is super effective. The great thing about it is that it's suitable for people of all ability levels. This targets the three largest muscles of your back and also strengthens your core.

