Mouni Roy Exudes Summer Chic Vibes In An All White Outfit

Mouni Roy is a woman of many talents and slaying every look with utmost perfection is surely one of them. The star loves to experiment with her fashion choices and like to keep it subtle and comfortable. Currently, the actress is vacationing in Scotland and she is making sure to keep her fans updated with her travel snippets.

The star recently shared a series of pictures from her vacation and we are loving her travel fashion look. In the pictures, we can see Mouni donning in all white look perfectly complemented with black net stockings. For the look, Mouni opted for a white slip top which she paired with matching ballon pattern shorts. The star toped her look with a white knitted sweater and a beige overcoat. The star further elevated her look by pairing it with black net stockings. She accessorised her look with pair of white shoes, beige handbag and a pair of sunglasses.

For her makeup, she went with her signature glam makeup look. With seamless base, decent amount of blush and highlighter, brown lids, mascara on the lashes, neatly done brows, and nude lips. With her hair all open, the star looked beautiful as ever.

Mouni Roy proves that be it red carpet look or travel fashion, the star makes sure to impress the fashion police.