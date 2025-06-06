Mouni Roy Steps Into Her Noir Era In A Dramatic Black Gown

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Mouni Roy wore a stunning black gown designed by Alpana Neeraj. The gown featured a corseted top with a sweetheart neckline. Roy opted for minimal accessories to let her outfit shine.

Fresh off the Cannes red carpet, Mouni Roy is making fashion waves (again). Whether it's a big event or a themed photoshoot, the Bhootni actor knows how to top the sartorial charts.

On another page of her fashion diaries, Mouni Roy embraced the “noir” aesthetic. She slipped into a breathtaking gown from the shelves of designer label Alpana Neeraj. Her OOTD featured a black corseted top with a sweetheart neckline. The strapless wonder was a fitted masterpiece that hugged Mouni in all the right places. Silver sequinned geometric patterns adorned the bodice and looked beautiful. Sparkly, bejewelled elements added the right amount of pizzazz to the outfit.

The floor-skimming netted skirt in a brilliant black shade deserves all the attention.

The sheer fabric offered a risque twist, but Mouni carried it elegantly. Tiny sequins dominating the flowy skirt twinkled like bright stars, befitting of a star like Mouni. Thanks to her stylist Rishika Devnani, the 39-year-old looked no less than a princess in the fit.

Mouni Roy let her outfit steal the limelight as she opted for zero accessories. To be honest, we loved how she balanced drama and subtlety so gracefully.

Roy's flawless skin served as the perfect canvas for her makeup. She went with a matte base and added some rosy blush and soft contour. Going for nude lips was simply the right move as she went heavy on the eyes. An intense interplay of eyeliner and kohl, coupled with mascara-coated fluttery lashes, contributed to the fierce smokey effect.

She sealed her glamorous avatar with a messy bun, leaving two strands of hair open as they framed her face beautifully.

Roy's sartorial outings are truly meant for the books. Do you agree?