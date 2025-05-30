Mouni Roy's All-Gold Saree Moment Is Simply Stunning

There is something about Mouni Roy in a saree that just feels right. Over the years, she has served some stunning saree-torial moments, one after another. From sheer chiffons to temple silks, from fusion drapes to vintage weaves, she has done it all – and looked like a dream every single time.

On Friday, the actress hit us with a fresh dose of six-yard magic by posting a carousel of pictures on Instagram. In the images, Mouni Roy was draped in a gorgeous saree that had fans (and fashion lovers alike) gasping for air. This one is from the label Baeli by Anu, and it has got the perfect blend of tradition and glam.

The saree was crafted from muted gold organza fabric. The solid gold borders gave that old-world charm without feeling too heavy. The drape was kept classic and neat, pleated perfectly at the waist and loose over the shoulder.

The real show-stealer is the blouse. It has a deep-cut, sleeveless blouse which is drenched in champagne-toned thread embroidery. The fit was structured, hugging Mouni's frame just right, and the plunging neckline added a hint of sensuality to the otherwise ethereal look.

Mouni Roy kept her accessories minimal but meaningful. Skipping necklaces, rings and bracelets, she opted for a pair of heavy-duty gold and green earrings that gave off royal vibes.

Mouni Roy's makeup team also brought their A-game. She opted for nude lips paired with dramatic eyes and a flawless bronzed glow. We spotted glossy lips, a well-contoured face, highlighter applied to all the right points, a subtle blush on the cheeks, shimmery eyeshadow, dramatic false lashes and perfectly arched brows.

For her hair, the actress chose a half-tied, half-open hairdo. Her tresses were parted down the middle with soft curls at the ends.

Mouni Roy does not just wear a saree – she embodies it, and turns it into a fashion statement every single time.