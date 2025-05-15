Mouni Roy's Edinburgh Vacation Is A Treat For Travel Enthusiasts

Mouni Roy is living her best life. The actress has slipped into her travel shoes and embarked on a vintage sojourn in Edinburgh, Scotland. And her vacation album is brimming with fun activities, good food and fashionable moments.

In Mouni Roy's latest Instagram post, she is seen exploring Edinburgh's quaint streets and hidden corners. The carousel opened to Mouni striking an alluring pose against the backdrop of the Central Library. Some frames captured her searching through the myriad of books kept on the shelves. Who knew Mouni is a bookworm too?

The Bhootni actor embraced the European vibe in a printed white shirt tucked into an ankle-grazing, grey, flowy skirt. She sealed her chic avatar by layering the sophisticated fit with a long and black, lapel-collared coat. A white ribbon tied elegantly to her silky tresses elevated her look. Uber-cool black sunglasses sealed her sartorial game.

Next, Mouni Roy treated her taste buds to a bowl of lip-smacking French onion soup and Pimientos de Padron, a type of pepper dish. She also dug into a delectable Asian platter. Her happy smile said it all.

Mouni Roy took a blissful stroll in the lanes, soaking in Edinburgh's old-world charm. She visited the iconic Royal Mile, a captivating tapestry of history and architecture. This series of streets stretches from the famous Edinburgh Castle to the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Dotted with cobbled streets, narrow passageways and medieval buildings, the Royal Mile offers tourists a peek into the rich past.

On her next list of adventures, Mouni Roy enjoyed a comedy show, made sure not to skip her exercise sessions and scooped out some time for dance rehearsals.

Phew! Mouni ticked off all the right glam boxes in a makeup-free sun-kissed selfie. “Woke up with love and sunshine hurting my eyes,” read her playful remark.

Mouni Roy captioned the post, “Off day = new books + good food + comedy club + exercise + dance rehearsals & my best friend !!!!!”

Mouni Roy is a true-blue globetrotter, and we cannot wait for her next escapade.