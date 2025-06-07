Advertisement

Mouni Roy Serves A Clean Girl Aesthetic In Latest Beauty Offering

Mouni Roy has hit the beauty game with a big bang yet again, only this time it screams minimalism

Mouni Roy is back on track to dish out winning beauty moments left, right and centre; and she has chosen to start with a less-is-more vibe. The Naagin actress recently made her fans and followers' hearts skip a beat as she dolled up in a nothing but fresh and radiant skin look to pose for the shutterbugs.

Mouni Roy didn't miss a beauty beat and add minimal glam to her pretty face. This summer ready look featured her dewy complexion laden with a skin tint to even things out, arched brows that framed her face to perfection, a wash of sparkly rose gold eyeshadow on her lids and mascara laden fluttery lashes. What's more, the dewy petal hued blush added the perfect flush to the apples of her cheeks and a barely-there flesh toned lip colour lent the finishing touch of glam to the look.

If Mouni's beauty game was on point, then how could her tresses stay far behind? Mouni's tresses matched steps with her face by being styled into a sleek low bun that graduated into a ponytail down the back of her neck. This allowed her glam avatar to take centre stage.

Mouni Roy in her clean beauty era shines like there is no tomorrow.

