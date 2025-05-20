Cannes Called And Mouni Roy Answered In A Bewitching Black Gown

The 78th Cannes Film Festival is buzzing with cinematic brilliance, but it is our Indian beauties who are turning heads with their jaw-dropping style. Simi Garewal gave us old-school charm in her signature dreamy all-white look. Sharmila Tagore graced the red carpet in a graceful saree. And Jacqueline Fernandez? She turned up the drama with her stunning rosy red gown. Now, adding to this fashionable takeover, Mouni Roy just dropped a look that has got everyone talking – and honestly, she nailed it!

Making waves at the French Riviera, Mouni showed up in a classic black Caroline Couture gown that was pure magic. This was not just another red carpet outfit - it was a full-blown fashion statement. The gown had a romantic off-shoulder vibe, a corset-style fit that hugged her figure perfectly, and flowy hanging sleeves that added just the right amount of drama.

And wait, it gets better - the gown had striking blue lace detailing on the bodice and borders. The little pop of colour was so unexpected but looked cool.

The sassy number also featured a thigh-high slit and a dramatic train that brought some drama to the outfit.

Mouni Roy chose to skip earrings and let her outfit take centre stage. As the muse of luxury brand Chopard, she layered multiple dazzling diamond necklaces that sparkled under the Cannes' lights. She also picked a sleek diamond ring to finish the look.

The actress' hair was styled into a neat bun. For makeup, Mouni stuck to a soft glam palette with nude eyeshadow, kohl-lined eyes, a flush of blush and a perfect nude lip.

In a sea of red carpet looks, Mouni made a mark on the global stage with her bold, beautiful and perfectly balanced look.