Jacqueline Fernandez Dazzles In Corseted Red Couture Gown At Cannes 2025

Jacqueliene Fernandez painted the town red, quite literally, in her latest dazzling avatar. The actress walked the red carpet for the Women In Cinema gala as part of the Red Sea Film Foundation with poise and grandeur. She stole the spotlight like a true-blue fashion goddess.

Fernandez exuded royal glamour in a strapless red gown. The regal couture by Nicole+Felicia was a stunning masterpiece to say the least. The fitted-structured corset top reminded us of the vintage era. It hugged Jacqueliene in all the right places, framing her hourglass figure like a second skin. Criss-cross detailing at the back, added to the old world allure.

The corset silhouette cascaded into a floor-grazing mermaid skirt. The standout element of her ensemble was the voluminous and puffy rose design at the back. Jacqueliene carried the gown with utmost grace.

For accessories, the Kick actor went with a dainty diamond necklace, matching earrings and statement rings. For makeup, she applied the right dose of blush and contour with a hint of shimmer. Classic winged eyeliner and mascara-coated lashes added intensity to her eyes. A bold red lipstick sealed her beauty game. She tied her look with a neat updo.

Jacqueliene Fernandez's stunning gowns have earned a well-deserved spot in every fashion aficionado's bookmarks.