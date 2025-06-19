Jacqueliene Fernandez Blends Femininity With Edge In A Co-Ord Set

Jacqueliene Fernandez is a true-blue fashionista and her style entries always top the charts. The actress, who is basking in the success of Housefull 5, has once again treated fans to another ravishing look.

Jacqueliene Fernandez infused femininity with a hint of chic as she leaned on a striped co-ord set. The ensemble was picked out from the shelves of designer label Moonray. The strapless pepulm top featured vertical stripes in shades of white and charcoal black. It plunged into a ruffled train, skimming the floor dramatically.

Just below the fitted bodice was a frilly skirt that added the chic factor to the fit. This minimally voguish ensemble is a perfect fit for an office party or a semi-formal meeting.

For a structured finish, Jacqueliene Fernandez strapped a black belt with a golden metallic buckle around the waist. We loved how effortlessly glamorous the 39-year-old looked in the outfit.

Jacqueliene Fernandez did not overdo her accessories, underlining her love for understated picks.

She wore a pair of chunky silver studs and just one diamond ring on the finger, minus any necklace. After all, who needs heavy accessories when your OOTD is making the right noise? Safe to say, Jacqueliene echoed a similar sentiment with this fit, making a case for soft glamour.

For makeup, Jacqueliene Fernandez's flawless glow served as the perfect canvas for the beauty strokes to glide fantastically. She chose clean girl makeup that worked wonders for her complexion. Barely-there blush offered a rosy glow to her cheeks while her lips were painted with a soft shade of peach. Classic eyeliner and generous coats of mascara on her wispy lashes added depth to her gaze.

Jacqueliene Fernandez sealed her avatar with a half-up, half-down hairstyle.