Cannes Film Festival: Jacqueliene Fernandez Makes A Lasting Impression In A White Chic Pantsuit

The 78th annual Cannes Film Festival has officially begun. Celebrities are on a mission to impress the fashion police with their sartorial sensibilities. Stealing the spotlight among them is none other than Jacqueliene Fernandez. She has returned to the prestigious red carpet for the second time.

Jacqueliene Fernandez looked stunning in an all-white pantsuit for day 1. The actress took a detour from the quintessential gowns. Instead, she opted for a crisp white shirt featuring billowy sleeves and not-so-dramatic collars. The actress left the cuff sleeves unbuttoned for a relaxed appeal. But her outfit was far from a corpcore fit as a bejwelled corset top brought the perfect Cannes flair.

Jacqueliene Fernandez's corset wonder had a structured finish with a deep scoop neckline. Embracing a more sophisticated approach, the actress decided to wear it on top of her shirt. The corset had Mirrorwork and sequins in a soft, multi-hued palette glittered brightly, serving some much-needed oomph. 3D floral embellishments woven around the neckline and hem contributed to the X-factor.

To finish her feminine-chic look, Jacqueliene slipped into a pair of off-white trousers. The fitted silhouette delivered the right dose of contrast when compared to her baggy shirt. A golden strip pattern running on each of the sides was simply unconventional.

In terms of accessories, Jacqueliene Fernandez went with pearl-encrusted studs and statement diamond rings. Yes, that was all about it — nothing too extravagant, just pure elegance. Jacqueliene's radiant skin provided the perfect base for her matte beauty strokes to take centre stage. A little blush on the high points of her cheeks and a deep shade of maroon lipstick offered a pop of colour to her face.

As for the eyes, she applied a stroke of classic winged eyeliner coupled with generous coats of mascara for her faux lashes. The diva rounded off her stunning avatar by styling her hair in a side-parted manner. Her voluminous locks were left open in all their glory.

We can't wait to see what Jacqueliene Fernandez has in store for us next.