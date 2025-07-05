Shweta Tiwari Woke Up And Decided To Shimmer And Shine In A Green Sequinned Saree

Shweta Tiwari is a fashion maverick whose wardrobe outings never disappoint. At 44, she exudes sartorial inspiration to both millennials and Gen-Z. After serving goals in a myriad of tropical OOTDs on her Mauritius vacation, the actress has now turned her attention to traditional wear.

Shweta Tiwari draped herself in a shimmery green saree that had dazzle written all over it. Styled to perfection by Victor Robinson, the six yards of grace gave us an idea on how to turn heads as a wedding guest. The thin-strapped blouse plunged into a deep-scooped, sweetheart neckline. Combined with backless details in the form of criss-cross drawstrings, the blouse delivered a risque touch. But Shweta, being an expert in the daring department, pulled off the bold number with unmatched poise.

The pallu went across her shoulder, cascading into a floor-grazing train of fabric. Meanwhile, the high-waisted petticoat fit her like a glove, helping Shweta Tiwari showcase her svelte frame. Structured pleats dominated the fit, contributing an extra dose of pizzazz. Her saree game was effortlessly elegant, with the sequins adorning the silhouette twinkling like bright stars, befitting of a diva like Shweta.

With her outfit grabbing the much-deserved spotlight, Shweta Tiwari stuck to minimal accessories. She opted for a pair of bejewelled dangling earrings and some statement rings. The actress skipped wearing any heavy-duty necklace or bracelets, proving her love for understated glam. After all, sometimes less is more and Shweta knows it all too well.

Coming to her makeup, Shweta Tiwari's bronzed glow raised the beauty bar higher. Blushed and contoured cheeks defined her beautiful features. A hint of highlighter was all that she needed to elevate the overall aesthetics. Glossy peach lips added a soft touch while winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes and metallic gold eyeshadow rounded off the smoky allure.

For the finishing touch, Shweta Tiwari left her luscious locks open in waves as they framed her face beautifully.

Shweta Tiwari's saree avatars bring out her true beauty. Any doubts?