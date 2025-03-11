Aditi Rao Hydari Exudes Elegance In A Pink Floral Embroidered <i>Anarkali<i/> Set

Aditi Rao Hydari surely knows how to make heads turn with her extraordinary style and grace. The star is known for her impeccable fashion, and she never fails to impress the fashion police. Be it traditional or western, her wardrobe is an ideal blend of subtle and glam pieces, and her recent look is proof.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's Personal Goal That She Practices Daily Is To "Always To Be At Peace Of Mind"

Recently, Aditi's stylist Sanam Rtansi shared some beautiful snippets of the actress exuding elegance in the latest traditional attire, and we can't take our eyes off her beautiful look. In the pictures, we can see Aditi donning a beautiful pink anarkali set. Her anarkali set consisted of a floral sharara and matching dupatta. Her pink kurta featured a sweetheart neckline that accentuated her curves just fine. The golden embroidery at the bodice added more charm to her look. The kurta had different hues of pink and golden accents all over it that added more elegance to her look. The star adorned her look with a floral-printed dupatta and shara. The dupatta was finely pinned at the side and featured different floral motifs all over it, adding charm to the whole look. The golden border of the dupatta complemented her kurta, making it more subtle and stunning. Letting her outfit talk, Aditi accessorised her outfit with just a pair of statement golden earrings.

For her makeup, Aditi went for her signature soft glam makeup look. With a flawless base, an ample amount of highlighter, rosy cheeks, mascara on the lashes, brown and pink lids, neatly done brows, pink lips and a traditional bindi. With her wavy tresses cascading down the back, the star looked as gorgeous as ever.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Defines Golden Hour Magic In A Glittering Sabyasachi Gown