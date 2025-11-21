7 Cardio Exercises That You Should Include In Your Everyday Workout Routine

Every individual should perform some form of physical activity everyday as it benefits your health in numerous ways. When you workout regularly, it helps to reduce your risks of chronic diseases, helps in weight management, and improves bones and muscle health, among others. Therefore, it is absolutely crucial that workouts are a part of your everyday routine. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), adults aged between 18 to 64 years should do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity throughout the week, or do at least 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity, or an equivalent combination of both.

Cardio exercise, also known as aerobic exercise, is a form of physical activity which increases your heart rate and makes you breathe harder. These exercises help to improve your cardiovascular health by increasing oxygen flow and strengthening the heart and lungs. Cardio exercises also help to improve mood and sleep, while also preventing diseases. Cardio exercises should be a part of your everyday workout routine. You can also do them as warm-up exercises or at the end of your workout routine.

Cardio exercises that you should do everyday

Here are some cardio exercises that you should include in your everyday workout routine.

Brisk Walking

Brisk walking is a simple yet highly effective cardio exercise. It increases your heart rate to a moderate level, which helps improve cardiovascular health, endurance, and calorie burning. It is low-impact and suitable for almost anyone. Hence, it is easy to include it into daily life by walking to work, errands, or going for dedicated walking sessions. Regular brisk walking can help lower the risk of heart disease and it is also gentle on your joints and muscles.

Running or Jogging

Running or jogging increases your heart rate significantly more than walking. This helps to improve lung capacity, stamina, and cardiovascular strength. These exercises also help in fat loss and toning leg muscles. Starting with jogging and then, progress to running as it can help build endurance.

Cycling

Cycling, either on a stationary bike or outdoors, is a full-body cardio workout, which focuses particularly on leg muscles. It helps improve heart and lung function, reduces cortisol (stress hormone), and also improves blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Cycling is low-impact on joints, and it can be beneficial for many individuals. It also helps improve mood and reduces stress.

Jump Rope

Jump rope is a cardio exercise that improves coordination, cardiovascular endurance, and calorie burn in a short time. It is beneficial for your heart as well as your lung health. Jumping rope can also improve timing and rhythm while benefiting your cardiovascular system.

Squat Jumps

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Squat Jumps

Squat jumps combine strength and cardio by engaging your legs, glutes, and core muscles dynamically while increasing the heart rate. This exercise helps improve muscular power as well as cardiovascular fitness.

Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers are a bodyweight exercise that targets different muscle groups, especially the core, while increasing cardiovascular endurance. They increase your heart rate, improve muscle function, and enhance overall stamina. It is an excellent HIIT workout as it helps burn calories efficiently and improves flexibility.

Rowing

Rowing engages the upper and lower body muscle groups while giving an excellent cardiovascular workout. It increases your aerobic capacity and muscular endurance with low impact on the joints. Rowing helps to strengthen the heart and lungs, boosts stamina, and is effective as a full-body workout. It is also accessible for people recovering from injuries.

Performing these exercises consistently and including them in your daily workout routine can help improve heart health, endurance, mood, metabolism, and weight management while being adaptable to any fitness level.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.