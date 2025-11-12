5 Indoor Workouts You Can Do At Home To Shed Calories As AQI Worsens

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi has crossed the 400 mark. According to the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in Delhi increased to 425 on Tuesday, November 11 from 362 on Monday, November 10. Authorities have implemented the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 3 curbs in Delhi-NCR. An AQI score of 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, and 401-500 is severe.

With rising pollution levels, performing outdoor workouts should be avoided as it can affect your respiratory as well as overall health. However, staying active and performing some form of physical activity is crucial. During such situations when you're unable to go out, you can always resort to indoor workouts, which are equally effective and can help you stay active and shed calories.

Indoor Workouts You Can Do At Home To Shed Calories

Here are some indoor workouts you can do at home to reduce weight amid worsening air quality levels.

Planks

Planks are a simple exercise that can help burn calories effectively when done right. This exercise engages several muscle groups which include the abdomen, back, shoulders, and glutes, among others. Holding a plank position tightens and strengthens the core, improves posture, and stabilises the body. It also helps to increase your muscle endurance. You can also tweak this exercise, according to your needs, which can help to boost your calorie burning and increase your heart rate. Depending on your body weight, metabolism and other factors, you can lose two to five calories per minute.

Jumping Ropes

Photo Credit: Pexels

Jumping rope is a high-intensity cardiovascular workout that is good, if you're looking to burn calories quickly. When you perform this exercise, multiple muscles get engaged such as those in your legs, core, and arms. It helps to increase your heart rate and helps in fat loss. Performing jumping ropes for just 15 to 30 minutes every day can help to improve your metabolism, coordination, and cardiovascular health. This exercise can also be done at home easily as it only requires a rope and is a full-body exercise that helps you to shed calories and increase your endurance.

Lunges

Lunges are a good bodyweight exercise that helps major muscles of your lower body like the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. This exercise helps to boost your muscle strength and endurance while also increasing your calorie burn through continuous movement. You can also perform different variations of this exercise by adding weight which helps to increase the effectiveness of the exercise. Different variations of lunges include walking lunges and split lunge jumpers. These give intensity to your workout, which can help improve cardiovascular health.

Photo Credit: iStock

Squats

Squats are an exercise which usually targets your lower body, including quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves. It also helps to increase your balance, muscle endurance, and mobility, and is beneficial for your bones and joints. Squats can also help to increase your resting metabolic rate, which eventually helps in fat loss. Variations like squat jumps can help to increase your heart rate. Beginners should start with 3 sets of 12-15 repetitions, while focusing on their form, which can help them avoid injury and boost effectiveness.

Walking

While this is often overlooked, walking indoors is a low-impact and effective workout that helps to burn calories steadily. When you walk at a brisk pace, it helps in calorie expenditure and can be easily added to your daily routine. It also increases your heart rate and improves cardiovascular health. Walking can also be a part of your warm-up or recovery exercise between other exercises like jumping rope or squats. Regular walking can help in weight loss and improves mobility and circulation. A lot of people integrate walking into their daily workout routines along with other exercises.

These five workouts can be combined or alternated in a routine to boost calorie burning at home without going out or any heavy equipment. However, make sure to be consistent and follow a balanced diet, which is crucial for effective weight loss.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.