More Pollution Curbs In Delhi As Air Quality Worsens To 'Severe' Category

As air quality in Delhi- NCR touched 'Severe' levels for the first time this season today, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The decision was taken after city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) sharply rose to 425.

According to the pollution control board's data, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 412, Alipur reported 442, and Bawana registered the highest level at 462. Chandni Chowk recorded an AQI of 416, while RK Puram and Patparganj logged 446 and 438, respectively.

Meanwhile, the average AQI (Air Quality Index) in Delhi for the period between January 1st and November 9th, 2025, has been recorded as 175, which was 189 during the corresponding period last year. PM2.5 and PM10 concentration levels are 75 ug/m3 and 170 ug/m3, respectively, during this period, as against 87 ug/m3 and 191 ug/m3, respectively, during the corresponding period last year, according to a statement from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

A decline in farm fire Incidents has also been observed this year in Punjab and Haryana. Between 15th September and 9th November 2025, Punjab recorded 4,062 fire events as against 6,266 (i.e., 35.2% decline) during the corresponding period in 2024.

Haryana registered only 333 fire counts this year, compared to 959 (a 65.3% decline) during the corresponding period last year. The Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) is actively reviewing the on-ground situation with Senior Officers of the State Governments of Punjab and Haryana and other concerned agencies. This is to ensure the strict implementation of Statutory Directions and to tackle the issue of stubble burning.

What Is GRAP?

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a framework designed to tackle air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region through a tiered system of measures based on the severity of air quality. It outlines specific actions for four stages of pollution levels:

Stage 1: Poor (AQI 201-300)

Stage 2: Very Poor (AQI 301-400)

Stage 3: Severe (AQI 401-450)

Stage 4: Severe Plus (AQI above 450)

Under GRAP-3, when pollution reaches the severe category (AQI 401-450), stricter restrictions are enforced.

Restrictions Under GRAP-3

Complete ban on non-essential construction and demolition activities, including earthwork, piling, trenching, and open-air operations of Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) plants.

Prohibition on plying of BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel four-wheelers in Delhi and neighbouring NCR districts.

Ban on transport of construction materials like sand and cement, especially on unpaved roads.

Closure of stone crushers, mining, and hot-mix plants not running on clean fuel.

Ban on diesel generator sets, except for emergency and essential services.

Restriction on inter-state diesel buses entering or operating in Delhi.

Advisory for private companies to implement work-from-home or hybrid mode to curb vehicular emissions.

Closure of schools up to Class 5, with classes shifted to online mode to protect young children from toxic air.

Exemptions Of GRAP-3

Essential public projects such as railways, metro construction, airports, defence, sanitation, and healthcare facilities are allowed to continue under strict dust and waste management norms.