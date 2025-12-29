Dense Smog Returns To Delhi, Air Quality Turns 'Severe', Flight Ops Hit

- Delhi woke up to severe smog with AQI at 402 at 7 am and reduced visibility
- Vivek Vihar recorded the highest AQI of 458, with PM2.5 as the main pollutant
- Dense fog led to flight delays and cancellations at Delhi, Kolkata, and Jammu airports
The national capital, Delhi, once again woke up to a thick layer of smog blanketing the city with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 402, falling under the 'severe' category at 7 am. Several flights are running late due to smog-led reduced visibility in the city.
More than half of the monitoring stations in Delhi (25 out of 40) reported AQI in the 'severe' category at 7 am. Vivek Vihar recorded an AQI of 458, with particulate matter 2.5 (PM2.5) as the major pollutant, followed by Wazirpur, reporting an AQI of 443 AQI. It is important to note that no data is available for two of the stations - Lodhi Road and RK Puram.
Visuals from the area around the Kartavya Path showed people driving in the dark with only headlights bringing in some light.
#WATCH | Delhi: Visibility in the national capital is affected as a layer of toxic smog engulfs the city. CPCB claims that the AQI in the area is at '401', categorised as 'Severe'.— ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2025
People in Dwarka, where AQI was recorded at 400, were also seen driving amid reduced visibility.
The India Meteorological Department issued a 'red' warning for 'very dense fog' in most parts of Delhi between 5:31 am and 8:31 am. The weather department advised people to drive carefully, use fog lights, avoid outings unless there is an emergency, and cover the face.
Flight Ops Hit
At Delhi airport, the visibility is down to 125 meters. Sharing a passenger advisory on X (formerly Twitter), the Delhi Airport informed that "flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, which may result in delays or cancellations."
It also advised passengers to check with respective airlines on flight status.
Passenger Advisory issued at 07:00 hours.— Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) December 29, 2025
The last update from SpiceJet came at midnight, informing passengers of delays in flights from Kolkata.
"Due to bad weather (poor visibility) in Kolkata (CCU), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status," the airlines said in a statement.
#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (poor visibility) in Kolkata (CCU), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/2wynECZugy.— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) December 28, 2025
Flight operations have also been hit due to dense fog in Jammu, IndiGo informed. "Dense fog in Jammu continues to affect visibility, impacting flights operating to and from Jammu. As conditions evolve, some services may experience delays, and a few may need to be cancelled depending on clearance and operational feasibility."
Travel Advisory— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 28, 2025
Dense fog in #Jammu continues to affect visibility, impacting flights operating to and from #Jammu. As conditions evolve, some services may experience delays, and a few may need to be cancelled depending on clearance and operational feasibility.
Taj Mahal Disappears Behind Smog
The iconic Taj Mahal has disappeared behind a thick layer of smog. A video from the Taj View Point ADA highlights the poor visibility in the region. Similar visuals came from the Eastern Freeway in Mumbai and Nagaon in Assam.
