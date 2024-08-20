Weight Loss: Try These Yoga Asanas For Toned Legs

Incorporating these poses into your yoga routine will help you achieve strong toned legs

Yoga can help with weight loss and toning legs by combining physical postures, breath control, and mindfulness. While yoga may not burn calories as intensely as high-impact exercises, it contributes to weight loss by increasing muscle tone, boosting metabolism, and improving overall body awareness, which can lead to healthier eating habits. Specific poses target the muscles in the legs, strengthening and toning them over time. The sustained holds and flowing sequences in yoga also build endurance and muscle definition, making it an effective tool for shaping and toning the legs while promoting overall physical and mental well-being. Read on as we share step-by-step yoga poses that can help you tone your legs.

These yoga asanas can help tone legs

1. Virabhadrasana I

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Step your left foot back about 3-4 feet.

Turn your left foot slightly inward, and point your right foot forward.

Bend your right knee so it's directly over your right ankle.

Raise your arms overhead, palms facing each other.

Square your hips forward, and gaze up at your thumbs.

Hold for 5-10 breaths, then switch sides.

2. Virabhadrasana II

From Virabhadrasana I open your hips to the side and lower your arms parallel to the floor.

Keep your right knee bent, directly over your ankle.

Extend your arms out to the sides, palms facing down.

Turn your head to gaze over your right hand.

Engage your thigh muscles and hold for 5-10 breaths, then switch sides.

3. Utkatasana

Stand with your feet together and arms by your sides.

Inhale, raise your arms overhead, palms facing each other.

Exhale, bend your knees and sit back as if sitting into an invisible chair.

Keep your thighs parallel to the floor and your knees behind your toes.

Engage your core, tuck your tailbone slightly, and hold for 5-10 breaths.

4. Setu Bandhasana

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart.

Place your arms by your sides, palms facing down.

Press your feet into the floor and lift your hips towards the ceiling.

Engage your glutes and thighs as you lift, and clasp your hands under your back if possible.

Hold for 5-10 breaths, then slowly lower your hips back to the floor.

5. Utthita Trikonasana

Stand with your feet wide apart, about 3-4 feet.

Turn your right foot out 90 degrees, and your left foot slightly inward.

Extend your arms out to the sides, parallel to the floor.

Reach your right hand forward, then down to your shin, ankle, or the floor outside your right foot.

Extend your left arm straight up towards the ceiling, and gaze up at your left hand.

Hold for 5-10 breaths, then switch sides.

6. Utkata Konasana

Stand with your feet wide apart, toes pointing outwards at a 45-degree angle.

Bend your knees deeply, lowering your hips towards the level of your knees.

Keep your spine straight and your shoulders relaxed.

Bring your hands to your heart centre or extend your arms out to the sides.

Engage your thighs and glutes, and hold for 5-10 breaths.

Incorporating these poses into your yoga routine will help you achieve strong, toned legs while also improving flexibility and balance.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.