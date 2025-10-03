Nutritionist Reveals The Hidden Secret To Better Gut, Sleep And Metabolism

Dinner is the ultimate unwinding meal of the day. The slow meal gives us time to relax and recharge after a tiring day. But did you know that when you eat dinner, it can be just as important as what you eat? Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares how eating dinner early can transform your digestion, sleep, and metabolism. In a post shared on Instagram, she writes, "Did you know your dinner time can make or break your digestion, sleep, and metabolism? Your body runs on a circadian rhythm-an internal clock that governs hormones, digestion, and energy use. When you eat late at night, your body is slowing down for rest, not gearing up for digestion. Result? Bloating, acidity, poor sleep, and fat storage."

You can solve all these problems by making a simple change in your eating habits. Start eating your dinner early, before sunset or at least 2-3 hours before bed, and see how it benefits your gut, sleep, and metabolism.

Benefits of Early Dinner

1. Improved Digestion

An early dinner allows your digestive system time to process food before bedtime. This results in reduced discomfort, indigestion, and issues like acid reflux and constipation.

2. Better Sleep Quality

By eating earlier, your body gets a break from digestion. An early dinner promotes more restful sleep and helps you feel refreshed in the morning.

3. Weight Management

Late-night eating is often linked to higher overall calorie consumption and unhealthier food choices. An early dinner supports fat burning overnight and helps regulate insulin levels, which are key factors in maintaining a healthy weight.

4. Stable Blood Sugar

Eating later in the evening can negatively affect your blood sugar levels and decrease insulin sensitivity. Finishing your meal earlier gives your body ample time to digest and utilise calories, leading to more stable blood sugar levels and reducing the risk of insulin resistance.

5. Increased Energy Levels

A steady release of energy throughout the evening and into the next morning is possible when you allow more time for nutrient absorption and metabolism. By eating earlier, you allow your cardiovascular system to relax and repair, reducing stress and supporting vital heart functions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.