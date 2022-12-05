Busy Schedule? Try These 5 High-Intensity Exercises For A Quick Full-Body Workout

Jumping jacks are a high-impact exercise which is not time-consuming

Staying physically active can strengthen your bones and muscles, helps you maintain a healthy weight, increases your ability to carry out daily tasks and improves your cognitive health. Adults who spend less time sitting and engage in any level of moderate-to-vigorous exercise reap some health benefits.

As much as exercising daily is essential and beneficial, it can be hard to follow a persistent workout routine in today's time. With work, home chores, and other responsibilities, physical health can often take a back seat. Lack of time is what leads us to try HIIT.

HIIT also known as High-Intensity Interval Training is a workout regime that focuses on vigorous physical exercise which is high in impact and less time-consuming than other workouts. Unlike exercising like sports, swimming, yoga, etc., this is a fast-paced regime that helps you burn more calories without investing too much of your time.

HIIT can sound vigorous and challenging to beginners. Hence, instead of engaging in HIIT sessions, you can start by practicing some of the most common HIIT exercises which are less challenging and still provide many health benefits. Continue reading this article as we list some of the best high-intensity exercises you can perform for a full-body workout especially if you are on a time crunch.

Here are some exercises to help you squeeze in a quick full-body workout:

1. Burpees

Drop to squatting from a standing position

Instead of standing up right away, hold a plank position

Push yourself up, then get back to standing

Take as many repetitions of this as you can, pause, and then repeat the set

Try launching yourself from the squatting through into an upright position to increase the intensity

Take off the pushup stage to make it easier

Start with 4-5 and then build up to at least 10 daily

2. Squats

Move into a crouching position while continuing from a standing position, then stand back up

Perform this however times as you can

Then, take a rest before performing the sequence once more.

Start with 20 squats if you are a beginner

Slowly build to performing a 100 squats daily

​3. Jumping jacks

Start by standing ahead and placing your arms by your sides

Jump up, stretch your feet wider than hip-width apart, and raise your arms so they are almost touching (like a clap over your head)

Re-jump while bringing your legs closer together and lowering your arms

Repeat the cycle about 50 times with breaks if you are a beginner

Build up to performing 30-30-30 daily

4. Lunges

Start by putting one leg ahead of the body at a right angle

Set the opposite leg back until the knee is barely off the ground

The foot's sole should be bearing your weight

Step up and down, then change feet, causing the legs to move in different directions

Practice for 30 seconds to 1 min

5. Push-ups

With arms outstretched, place the hands on the floor

Your hands should be beneath the shoulders

Legs should be stretched back

Be positioned such that the body is in a straight line

As the chest or nose approaches the floor, lower the body

Go off the ground again

If this is too challenging, start by laying down on your knees rather than stretching your legs out

Slowly build up to performing it as described above

Practice about 20 daily and build up to 40-50

These exercises are high in impact and also less time-consuming. These exercises will ensure better health and can be performed daily.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.