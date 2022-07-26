Can Heart Patients Practice HIIT Workouts?

Practicing HIIT can help manage various heart conditions

What is HIIT?

HIIT stands for high-intensity interval training. This workout regime has various benefits for our bodies. A HIIT workout often entails an intensive workout which usually lasts 15-30 minutes only. HIIT has gained a lot of support due to these factors.

HIIT workouts may be favoured over other regimes. This is because this regime only lasts a small period and helps you lose a lot of weight and fat. HIIT is a short and effective workout which makes it ideal for people that have busy schedules and don't have hours to spare to workout.

Is HIIT safe for heart patients?

Like any other workout regime, there are upsides, downsides, and implications to practicing HIIT as a heart patient. Unlike what many may think, HIIT is encouraged for heart patients. HIIT as discussed is a fast-paced and high-intensity workout. This provides various benefits to heart patients.

Here's why heart patients should practice HIIT:

1. Promotes weight loss

One of the most common causes behind various cardiovascular diseases. HIIT has been proven effective in aiding weight loss which can help improve your heart condition as well.

2. Improves cholesterol levels

Cholesterol is plaque buildup inside our arteries. This may be due to poor diet and lack of exercise. HIIT can help improve cholesterol levels. HIIT may also facilitate better absorption of good cholesterol from our food.

3. Manage blood pressure

Blood pressure is another common heart condition caused due to sedentary lifestyle and poor diet. HIIT can significantly improve blood pressure levels.

4. Controls diabetes

Similar to blood pressure and cholesterol, one might develop type-2 diabetes due to a bad lifestyle. HIIT along with a healthy diet and lifestyle can help manage blood sugar levels.

5. Improves cardiorespiratory health

HIIT and other cardio exercises can help improve our lung capacity. Improved lung capacity also improves our heart health.

How can heart patients with chronic diseases practice HIIT?

HIIT can be intense, especially for heart patients which more serious cardiovascular diseases. As briefly explained above, there are various ways in which HIIT improves the health of heart patients. However, this high-intensity and fast-paced workout can also pose too intense for certain people.

Here are things to keep in mind if you want to practice HIIT as a heart patient:

1. Talk to your doctor

There are various factors that can make HIIT fatal. It is essential to discuss with a doctor whether or not you are fit for practicing HIIT.

2. Understand your condition

HIIT may pose helpful to many heart patients. However, it can also do harm to certain heart patients due to its high intensity. While people with high bp, cholesterol, and diabetes can benefit from it. People at risk of strokes, heart failure, etc, might have to be more careful.

3. Start gradually

No matter the intensity and severity of your heart condition, you must gradually increase the intensity of your workouts. HIIT is not encouraged if you have no history of regular exercise. Incorporate walking, jogging, running, dancing, and other exercises before trying HIIT.

4. Stay consistent

As discussed, you must gradually build a tolerance to HIIT. Staying consistent can help you maintain your progress.

5. Hydrate

Lack of water in the body can result in dehydration. Dehydration may affect your heart health poorly. Make sure to drink ample water throughout the day.

6. Take a break if you need

If you have received a yes from your doctor, you are still encouraged to hear your body. If at any point you feel dizzy, blurred, weak, etc. feel free to stop and take a break.

7. Be watchful of other factors

HIIT is not a one-stop solution to cardiovascular conditions. Your lifestyle and diet play an equally important role in ensuring your heart health improves. Make sure to avoid smoking, drinking, and other unhealthy habits. Eat a well-balanced diet.

What things to keep in mind moving forward?

The best way to navigate whether or not HIIT is fit for you as a heart patient, you must discuss your condition with your doctor. For cardiovascular diseases that don't pose a sudden threat, HIIT may pose very beneficial. You must also follow the above-discussed factors even if your doctor encouraged you to practice HIIT.

