Fat Burning HIIT: Malaika Arora Shares New Cardio Routine For Weight Loss

If you work out regularly, there may be days when you want to take your fitness routine to the next level. If you are also looking to add a bit of zing to your regimen, check out Malaika Arora's latest Instagram post. The actress demonstrated her functional HIIT routine for her followers. HIIT, or high-intensity interval training, pushes your body to perform workouts at a faster pace. It not only improves your ability to use and burn energy but also keeps you motivated and energised throughout the day.

Malaika starts her HIIT workout with 60 seconds of jumping jacks. Next, she performs glute kicks for 40 seconds. After 50 seconds of rope skipping, she wraps up her routine with 30 seconds of high knee taps.

While jumping jacks and glute kicks help strengthen your muscles and tone your glutes, rope skipping and high knee taps improve your agility, coordination and endurance. In the caption, Malaika wrote: "Burn fat, build fire."

Watch the full video here:

In her previous Instagram post, Malaika Arora demonstrated five unique exercises to do with a Swiss ball and 5-7 kg dumbbells. The clip began with the actress doing leg curls while holding a dumbbell with both hands. Then, she performed stability ball leg extensions and a reverse plank using the ball. The next exercise was sumo squats, holding a dumbbell in one hand while performing lateral bends to the side. Malaika finished her workout with bicep curls in a chair pose. This dynamic workout targets multiple muscle groups, improving overall strength and fitness.

Practice these workout routines to achieve multiple health benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.